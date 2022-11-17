Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Good Land Wine Shop’s Central Coast Focus
“Winemakers are like artists, and who is the most famous artist ever?” asks record producer-turned-wine merchant Doug Trantow. “Van Gogh, the brilliant painter who died penniless. Nobody had ever heard of him.”. Attracting attention for artisan vintners while they’re still alive is just one reason that the Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
The SBCC Symphony Performs Suite by Young Carpinteria Composer
The alluring beauty of Carpinteria comes to Santa Barbara City College, with their symphony’s performance of the young 30-year-old composer Cody Duke Anderson’s “Carpinteria Suite.”. Anderson, a Carpinteria local, wrote his “Carpinteria Suite” throughout the COVID pandemic, in a time where walks with his husky along the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘What Problem?’ by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company at the Santa Barbara Granada
From the moment that four musicians enter from the aisles dressed in bright orange shirts that echo prison garb, and then the icon of the dance world himself, Bill T. Jones, walks elegantly (albeit with a cane due to a leg injury) to take his position in front of the stage of the Granada, it’s clear that What Problem? — presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures on November 15 — is not going to be a typical dance performance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tuesday Night Sushi @ Villa Wine Bar
Upon opening as a delightful little lounge on Anacapa Street in 2014, Villa Wine Bar quickly amassed a loyal base of customers who come in regularly for their impressive wine list, Italian-inspired bites, and rotating selection of rare beers on tap. But owners Sean and Gabi Larkins were not immune from the “pandemic pivot” most restaurants had to take.
Santa Barbara Independent
Adam’s Angels Is Looking for a Few Good Pies
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Adam McKaig — chief, cook, and bottlewasher for Adam’s Angels — is looking for a few good pies. Maybe more like a couple hundred. McKaig is preparing for this year’s Thanksgiving, at which he estimates 500 homeless people, their friends, family, and supporters will show up to enjoy the harvest holiday at the Santa Barbara Veterans’ Memorial Building along Cabrillo Boulevard. Last year, McKaig said, the number was 400.
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels
Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
Santa Barbara Independent
Why the Holidays Might Be a Good Time to Sell Your House
When it comes to real estate the ideal time to sell your home often falls in the spring months. After all, many people hunker down during the winter months or are too busy with the holidays to think about purchasing a new home. And don’t forget, people like to start shopping in the spring to make sure they are settled in their homes before the start of a new school year.
Santa Barbara Independent
Four Santa Barbara YFL Players Participate in East Versus West All Star Game
Four Santa Barbara YFL players were selected to participate in the East versus West All Star game on Saturday, November 19. The four boys selected to be on the West team by Gold Cast YFL were Mateo Williams, Lucas Blessing, Burik Rios and Remi Boykin. The West Coast team took...
Santa Barbara Independent
Riviera Ridge School Celebrates Hands-On Learning for 2nd Annual Middle School Genius Night
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. (November 18, 2022) – The Riviera Ridge School welcomed families to campus on Wednesday, November 9th for their second annual Middle School Genius Night for students and families, in grades 4th-7th. With workshops, presentations, and social time for both parents and children, Genius Night showcased the type of hands-on, personalized, and deeper learning that students delve into each day.
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
calcoastnews.com
Body found in underwater cave in Santa Barbara County
Rescue crews on Friday recovered from a Central Coast island cave what may be the deceased body of a diver who went missing nearly two years ago. On Nov. 29, 2020, Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura was tank diving for lobster with a partner in the Painted Cave Preserve area of Santa Cruz Island, located in the Santa Barbara County section of the Channel Islands. Sturt never surfaced, and his partner called for help. Rescue crews searched for Sturt but did not locate him.
Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park
The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
gotodestinations.com
8 Slamming Breakfast Spots in San Luis Obispo, California – (With Photos)
Del Monte Café is a family-owned establishment that serves American comfort food. Their cafe has a cozy ambiance and an outdoor patio to get some vitamin D. Some recommendations for this popular breakfast spot include:. Menu: Del Monte Cafe Menu. Top Review:. “Cute little place. Lots of outdoor seating...
Santa Barbara Independent
Lamborghini Driver Caught Going 152 MPH on Highway 154
The driver of a blue Lamborghini was charged Sunday with a misdemeanor for driving 152 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 154. “SLOW DOWN!!!” the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post announcing the incident. “We know how tempting it can be to ‘open it up’ when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!”
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Academic Workers Pick Up Their Picket Signs and Faculty Strip Off Their Gowns as Strike Enters Second Week
Academic student workers at UC Santa Barbara took up their picket signs once again on Monday to continue the ongoing systemwide strike for a fair contract and good-faith bargaining process with the UC. Faculty at UC campuses statewide held solidarity rallies, including members of the UCSB Faculty Association, to support workers on strike and mobilize their colleagues to respect the picket line.
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara identified
The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the pedestrian decedent from the traffic collision on Friday, November 11 on Highway 101 as 29-year-old Michael Saffold from Goleta.
Santa Barbara Independent
UCSB Glides Past Hampton 79-66 On Day One of Santa Barbara Beach Classic
The UCSB men’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-66 victory over Hampton at the Santa Barbara Beach Classic on Monday night. A balanced effort offensively led by the trio of Ajay Mitchell, Andre Kelly and Josh Pierre Louis who combined for 49 points boosted the Gauchos to victory.
SpaceX cancels rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The company says it will re-evaluate a new launch date.
Santa Barbara Independent
Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs
Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
