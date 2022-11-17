ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Recycling Fun Will Keep the Fun Going

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events throughout the year that promote a variety of ideas to better yourself as well as encouraging routines that better the community. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event that teaches the benefits of recycling.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Local Real Estate Agent Gives Away Turkeys

ZANESVILLE oh – As you know, the holiday season is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful and giving to others. A time to stop and give thanks to the people who make a difference in our lives. With turkey day coming up, Jason Fink,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Cynthia L. Sprague

Cynthia Sprague, 66 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband. Cynthia was born on October 21, 1956 in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of the late Imos and Berl (Gilland) Arison. Cynthia worked in the deli at the local Cambridge Walmart for ten years. She enjoyed crocheting, and was an avid follower of the Faith United Methodist Church in Cambridge.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Local Business Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Meals

FRAZEYSBURG, Oh – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and many are heading home to spend Turkey Day with friends or family. However, one local business owner is spending the holiday giving back in a very special way. For the third year, Smitty’s Barbershop in Frazeysburg will be preparing and passing...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
WHIZ

Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway

Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospice. Susan was born July 13, 1948 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Sarah (Epler) Sletzer and John Sturgill. In addition to her parents, Sarah (Ralph) Sletzer and John Sturgill Susan is also preceded in death by her son, Terry Nelson II.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Nellie Granger Poulton

Nellie Granger Poulton age 86, of Caldwell, OH went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville, OH. She was born June 20, 1936 in Kennonsburg, OH a daughter of the late Leone and Emma Bundy Warehime. She was a 1954...
CALDWELL, OH
WKYC

Dog with disability saved from euthanasia, now doing ‘swimmingly’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was supposed to be a final goodbye. When Phelps the dog arrived at Franklin County Dog Shelter four months ago, his disability was severely affecting his quality of life. The 6-month-old pup had swimmer syndrome, a disability affecting the use of his back legs. Because of that, he was named Phelps after the swimmer Michael Phelps.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Alice Louise Harper

Alice Louise Harper, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Alice was born November 1, 1955, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Loren R. and Alice M. (McNerney) Dobbins. In addition to her parents, Alice is also preceded in death by siblings, Susanna Dobbins, Michael Dobbins and Carol Wolfe; as well as a granddaughter, Penny Lane Harper.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Randy Kevin Fountain

Randy Kevin Fountain, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Saturday November 19, 2022 at AlterCare of Zanesville. He was born on April 14, 1952 in Zanesville, a son of the late James and Maxine Fountain. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and he was one of the first athletic trainers at West Muskingum High School. He had worked at Mock Woodworking, Green Valley and Crystal Springs Golf Courses. He is survived by three daughters Amy Fountain, Abbey (Joe) Richard, and Andrea (Rick) Dailey. Grandchildren Avery, Kenison, Kamlyn, Kolten, Addison, Jaxson, Lynlee, Lynnox, and Lynden. One brother Marty Fountain. Two sisters Jamie German and Tammy Wiseman. Several nieces and nephews. The mother of his children Marla Anders. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother June Shawger Fountain. A sister-in-law Rebecca Fountain. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church 80 East Main Street South Zanesville with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the West Muskingum Athletic Boosters or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss Lead Abatement Funding

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the Muskingum County Commissioners this morning. Together, they discussed the application for lead abatement funding for the area which was submitted this past September. The additional funds would allow for more of the money they already receive through the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hundreds from all over the area bundled up and braved the blustery cold Sunday afternoon to enjoy some festive fun. Kids and adults alike enjoyed dozens of Christmas-themed floats and displays from local businesses and much more. There were firetrucks from departments including South Zanesville...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

David E. Saylor

David E. Saylor, 57 of Zanesville, passed away at home on Friday November 18, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Edward Saylor and Edna (Smith) Fritz; and late Howard Fritz of Vienna, Ohio. In his spare time, he liked to watch his Pittsburgh Steelers, Michigan Wolverines, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Vijay V. Varanasi

Vijay V. Varanasi, 74 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 11, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering a stroke. He was born in 1948, in Hyderabad, India to Venkataramana and Alivelu (nee Mangamma) Varanasi. Vijay grew up in Hyderabad, India and...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Margaret L. Robison

Margaret Louise (Newell) Robison, 94 of Zanesville, died peacefully on November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 28, 1928, in New Concord, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry Newell and Helen (Stotts) Newell. Margaret was a member of the Central Trinity United Methodist Church of Zanesville, Ohio. She worked at Citizens Bank for many years, where she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading books, taking care of her flowers, and watching her birds. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Robert “Bob” E. Denney

Robert “Bob” Eugene Denney age 96, of Caldwell, OH passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare Summit Acres Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. He was born January 27, 1926 in New Straitsville, OH a son of the late Bryan Otis and Dott Hester Nutter Denney. He was...
CALDWELL, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Bethlehem Walk Returns Next Weekend

CHANDLERSVILLE, Oh – It’s that time of year again. the annual Bethlehem Walk will return to Chandlersville next weekend. Following your Thanksgiving feasts Thursday, you can bring your family out to Chandlersville Unites Methodist Church Friday November 25th , Saturday November 26th, or Sunday, November 27th and experience Mary and Joseph’s journey the night Jesus was born.
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel to Open an Outlet Store Offering Discounts to Locals

PICKAWAY – Locals will be able to take advantage of the local tissue company with discounts on its products starting on Wednesdays. The Italian tissue plant opened in 2018 on a 280-acre plant on US-23 just south of Circleville. The Circleville plant is an integrated facility that incorporates a paper mill, where pulp is transformed into paper, a converting plant that produces the finished product, and a state-of-the-art warehousing facility. The plant has a total production capacity of 140,000 tons a year.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

