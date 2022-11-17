Read full article on original website
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
This Mercer County Bar Is A Fifa World Cup Hot Spot
It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
CBS News
Over 2,000 turkeys and hams donated for Community Food Bank of N.J.
Generous shoppers across New Jersey spent their time and money on Saturday, giving back to their neighbors and meeting members of the CBS2 family who were on the ground in Livingston, Denville and Parsippany. CBS2's Jessica Moore talks about our #BetterTogether campaign.
Breakfast With Santa at Fire Company in West Windsor, NJ
Get ready for some face time with the big guy himself...Santa. The West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company #1 is once again hosting Breakfast With Santa for the entire community. All are welcome. It's such a fun event. This year it will be on Sunday, December 4th from 8:30am to 1pm.
NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday
NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Troopers Bust High End Vehicle Crime Ring Operating In Millstone And Upper Freehold Townships; NJSP Investigation Takes Down Organization
The auto-theft ring targeted high-end vehicles in Monmouth County, Mercer County, Ocean County, Union County, Essex County, Somerset County, Hunterdon…
Tax relief 2022: New Jersey residents can claim check worth up to $1,500 until Jan. 31
Select homeowners and renters in the Garden State have until Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application for payment worth up to $1,500 from the state's ANCHOR program, which is designed to provide property tax relief for residents.
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
Holiday burglaries spike more in NJ than any other state, study says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay
New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
