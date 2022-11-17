ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County Bar Is A Fifa World Cup Hot Spot

It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday

NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey

MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
MANASQUAN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
NEW YORK STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy