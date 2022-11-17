Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
NDOC reports walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections reported another walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility; the second in less than a week. NDOC said Ashley Daniels, 32, didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing Monday after a work assignment. NDOC said Daniels was missing from the emergency count on Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured in crash near Washington, MLK
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of Martin L. King Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. LVMPD said three...
42 years ago: Fire at MGM Grand Hotel killed 87 people, injured more than 600
Forty-two years ago, fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel, killing 87 people and injuring more than 600.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line
Las Vegas police arrest 4th person in alleged ‘targeted robbery’ that left woman dead. Safety concerns continue after second collision at North Las Vegas Airport since July. A helicopter collided with a Cessna Friday morning at the North Las Vegas Airport. No major injuries were reported but the...
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
news3lv.com
Elected leaders say News 3 video verifies patient dumping in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two elected leaders speak out Monday after a News 3 camera rolls on a woman being taken by security from a Las Vegas for-profit hospital last week and left abandoned across the street at UMC, the public hospital owned and operated by the Clark County Commission.
Three Kids Mine sale to Henderson open for public comment; housing could come next
A 30-day public comment period opened Friday on the possible sale of the Three Kids Mine site to the City of Henderson.
Plane door falls into Henderson business parking lot; FAA investigating
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate after a plane door fell from an aircraft departing Henderson Executive Airport on Friday.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
Judge sets $5K bail for Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI more than 5 weeks after arrest
A judge ordered a Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI to be held on $5,000 bail more than 5 weeks after her initial arrest amid repeated delays in the case.
Another inmate walks away from local transitional housing facility
Law enforcement are looking for a man who walked away from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility. 32-year-old Ashley Daniels was deemed missing from the Casa Grande Transitional Housing after failing to return from work on Sunday.
Las Vegas LGBTQIA+ establishments react to recent shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQIA+ Las Vegas community is speaking out about the most recent nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five people dead and 17 others injured. Jim Lash owner of Jimmy’s at Madisons, a prominent gay nightclub in Las Vegas said the tragedy at Club Q only furthered his notion […]
8newsnow.com
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An update on a 95/515 project that’s going to be bigger than The Big Squeeze
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An update on the project that will be even bigger than the Big Squeeze was on the 95/515. The logo should look familiar for the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Downtown Access Project,” otherwise known as NDOT/DAP. The project will bring...
Man rescued from house fire in Clark County
The North Las Vegas Fire Department and the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2258 Colebrook Street on Saturday at 3:14 p.m.
Retired Henderson police chief passes away
Retired Henderson Police Chief Michael Mayberry who served as the chief from 1999 to 2005 has passed away.
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
8newsnow.com
Hundreds of Las Vegas families receive Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Salvation Army
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday the Salvation Army treated approximately 200 families to a Thanksgiving meal. Families were able to drive through and pick up a box with a turkey and sides. Officials from the organization said it’s important to help people in need during the holiday season.
news3lv.com
Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
Comments / 0