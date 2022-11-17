ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio

Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Paint Valley ADAMH announces ‘Write In Red’ scholarship contest winners

CHILLICOTHE — The ninth-annual Write In Red — Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest was conducted during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 24-28, for all middle and high school students in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties. Students were given a red pen to write an essay for the contest about how to prevent drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
WAVERLY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Women in Ohio accused of stealing numerous North Face coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women accused of stealing coats from a store in Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus. Police say surveillance video from Oct. 8 shows two women piling more than $2,600 worth of North Face coats into a shopping cart before walking out of the store without […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man indicted for felonious assault appears in court

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man will appear in court today after being indicted earlier this month. Casey Lee Potts of Bainbridge is charged with two counts of felonious assault and an additional two counts of assault. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Potts was arrested on...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy