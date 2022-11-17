Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
‘Praying for his recovery’: In Chillicothe, hearts are heavy while lights are bright
Sgt. Eric Kocheran remains hospitalized after being shot on Thursday. His Chillicothe community is keeping him in their hearts as they carry out a local tradition.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Record-Herald
Paint Valley ADAMH announces ‘Write In Red’ scholarship contest winners
CHILLICOTHE — The ninth-annual Write In Red — Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest was conducted during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 24-28, for all middle and high school students in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties. Students were given a red pen to write an essay for the contest about how to prevent drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Family offers $5,000 reward for help in finding missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly five years ago is asking the public for help. Joseph P. Perri, of Columbus, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017 at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends, according to a news […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: Remains in medically-induced coma Friday night as he heals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot on Thursday night in an ambush remains in critical care. Sergeant Eric Kocheran spent Friday in a medically-induced coma at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The first night in the hospital was “touch and go” for the...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
whbc.com
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
Women in Ohio accused of stealing numerous North Face coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women accused of stealing coats from a store in Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus. Police say surveillance video from Oct. 8 shows two women piling more than $2,600 worth of North Face coats into a shopping cart before walking out of the store without […]
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man indicted for felonious assault appears in court
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man will appear in court today after being indicted earlier this month. Casey Lee Potts of Bainbridge is charged with two counts of felonious assault and an additional two counts of assault. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Potts was arrested on...
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
