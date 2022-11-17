Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Treetops Collective breaks barrier for $2.5M community center
A Grand Rapids nonprofit that serves New Americans reached a milestone in the renovation of its new cross-cultural gathering space. Treetops Collective’s leadership team, families and partner agencies gathered Thursday, Nov. 17, to break the last wall in its building renovation at 906 S. Division Ave. The renovation is...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Will Democratic Legislature chill West Michigan’s development boom?
GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan’s development boom has long been driven by a business community also known as big Republican donors — but they also have long worked with Democrats when it comes to economic development. Still, as Democrats prepare to enter 2023 with control of the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community foundation president to step down
The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area needs a new president and CEO. Mike Goorhouse, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area (CFHZ) recently announced his plans to step away from the role he held for eight years. Goorhouse, a Calvin University and Grand Valley State...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kalsec names new CEO and new president
A Kalamazoo-based food manufacturer is transitioning to new leadership. Kalsec Inc., a global provider of natural spice and herb products, recently appointed Robert Wheeler as its next CEO and Julie Heine as its new president and chief commercial officer (CCO) following approval from the Kalamazoo Holdings board of directors. “The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ChoiceOne Bank tops Newsweek list of Best Small Banks
A local bank was recognized as the best in the state by an online news platform. Sparta-based ChocieOne Bank recently was ranked Michigan’s Best Small Bank for 2023 by Newsweek. This year marks the third set of financial institution rankings from Newsweek and the third year that ChoiceOne Bank has earned the Best Small Bank in Michigan designation.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kent County approves $440M budget
Kent County’s board of commissioners voted last week to adopt the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The total budget is $440.2 million and includes $371.6 million for operating expenditures, $13.6 million for capital improvements and $59.9 million to support other funds. To align the county’s fiscal year with...
