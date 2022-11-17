Read full article on original website
Maine Field Hockey Association 2022 Awards
The Maine Field Hockey Association released on Sunday, November 20th their 2022 awards. Hall of Fame Inductees: Pam Hennessey longtime official, Andrea Cayer former Cape Elizabeth High School coach, and Meredith Bradley Bickford former Skowhegan Area High School and University of Southern Maine player. Steph Lunt 12th Player Award- Aleya...
Best of Luck to Everyone Trying Out for Winter Sports Teams
The next couple of days will be a stressful time for High School athletes in Maine, as the Winter Sports Season has begun, and that means tryouts. It can be a nerve-wracking time, and I just wanted to offer my encouragement. Remember this is a process, and it is important to show the coach and evaluators what you know, and that you are coachable!
Maine Voters Say Yes to Another 4 Years with Governor Janet Mills
Maine residents have voted Janet Mills to another term as Governor. It was an unusual campaign, with the current Governor of Maine seeking re-election against a candidate who had already served two terms in that office, from 2011 to 2019. The two were challenged by Independent candidate, Dr. Sam Hunkler, who is a semi-retired physician from Downeast Maine. A large number of voters turned out to fill out their ballots, and in the end, Governor Janet Mills was declared the winner. The Associated Press made the announcement just before 1 am, but former Governor Paul LePage had not yet conceded, at last report.
