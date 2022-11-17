Maine residents have voted Janet Mills to another term as Governor. It was an unusual campaign, with the current Governor of Maine seeking re-election against a candidate who had already served two terms in that office, from 2011 to 2019. The two were challenged by Independent candidate, Dr. Sam Hunkler, who is a semi-retired physician from Downeast Maine. A large number of voters turned out to fill out their ballots, and in the end, Governor Janet Mills was declared the winner. The Associated Press made the announcement just before 1 am, but former Governor Paul LePage had not yet conceded, at last report.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO