mnhockeyhub.com
Meet the Star Tribune preseason Dream Team
They’re five skaters and a goalie, and keep going for a list of 15 other players to watch. Clockwise from top left: Gavyn Thoreson of Andover, Will Ingemann of Wayzata, Sam Ranallo of Rogers, Chase Cheslock of Rogers, Finn Brink of Maple Grove and Bradley Walker of Orono.
St. Thomas still in waiting period for playoffs despite football team's D-I success
The University of Saint Thomas football team is 10-1 and league champions but there’s no postseason because of NCAA waiting period during D-1 transition
BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota
After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
The 2022 Minnesota Prep Bowl championship games are set
The championship games of the 2022 Minnesota State High School League football tournament are set after semifinal games were played at U.S. Bank Stadium over the past few days. Unlike most years, the title games will not be played the two days after Thanksgiving. That's because the Vikings host the...
Mankato West football's goal-line stand propels it to victory over Rogers in Class 5A semifinal
MINNEAPOLIS – Rogers had the ball on the Mankato West 5-yard line down 14-10 with just over one minute remaining in the game. Rogers running back Anthony Powell took the direct snap and followed his blockers for four yards, but he was met by Scarlett defenders and stopped one yard short of the ...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New London-Spicer football defeats Watertown-Mayer in Class 3A semifinal
MINNEAPOLIS — The New London-Spicer Wildcats defeated the Watertown-Mayer Royals 33-28 in the Class 3A semifinal Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Watertown-Mayer quarterback Albert Rundell scored late in the first quarter on a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The Wildcats answered with a 57-yard touchdown ...
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. California Baptist: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: California Baptist 3-1; Minnesota 3-1 The California Baptist Lancers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Lancers picked up a 73-64 victory over the Washington Huskies this past...
kelo.com
Minnesota’s bragging rights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor discusses his Top 10 picks on WCCO-TV segment The post WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Video: Water skiers cruise frigid Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – File this one under "Only in Minnesota."Viewer Chad Thelen sent in a video of multiple water skiers braving a frigid Prior Lake Sunday.Temps were in the high 20s, but it felt a bit cooler due to wind chill.
Colder air blasts into Minnesota tomorrow and a potential Thanksgiving storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at a colder blast of air hitting Minnesota tomorrow, more light snow, and a potential Thanksgiving storm.
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
fox9.com
Minnesota Republicans say changes needed after losing power to DFL 'trifecta'
(FOX 9) - As soon as the dust settled on Minnesota Republicans' surprise election loss that saw Democrats sweep control of state government this month, the GOP started assessing what happened and what's required for a comeback. The 2022 election seemed to align for Republicans: an unpopular president, high inflation,...
rejournals.com
Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie
The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update
This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
