Minnesota State

Meet the Star Tribune preseason Dream Team

They’re five skaters and a goalie, and keep going for a list of 15 other players to watch. Clockwise from top left: Gavyn Thoreson of Andover, Will Ingemann of Wayzata, Sam Ranallo of Rogers, Chase Cheslock of Rogers, Finn Brink of Maple Grove and Bradley Walker of Orono.
WAYZATA, MN
BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota

After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota’s bragging rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
MINNESOTA STATE
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie

The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update

This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
WISCONSIN STATE

