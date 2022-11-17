ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

Death notice for Dorothy Stoeber

Dorothy Stoeber, 85, Pipestone, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St....
Death notice for Justin Rops

Justin Rops, 25, Pipestone, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at his home. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 21 from 3-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church. Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel...
Death notice for Florence “Jo” Gewecke

Florence “Jo” Gewecke, 90, Pipestone, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. at Peace United...
Producers turn their eyes to 2023

With the harvest now complete, many farmers are reviewing how 2022 went and starting to make plans for 2023. As part of that process, many farmers meet with agricultural lenders. Brad Bruxvoort, chief credit officer and market president at First State Bank Southwest in Pipestone, referred to this time as...
