Pipestone, MN

Remarkable run: Pipestone Area volleyball team concludes stellar campaign as state’s Class AA consolation runners-up

By Kevin Kyle
 4 days ago
Dairy program offered in Pipestone

Minnesota Dairy Initiative and University of Minnesota (UMN) Extension are excited to host a “Cover Crop Integration & Calf Rearing Options for Dairy Producers” program in Pipestone on Thursday, Dec. 1. This two-part informational session is geared towards dairy producers and will focus on integrating cover crops into a livestock operation with a focus on economic returns, as well as a discussion on recent research focused on calf rearing options and considerations. Farmers, 4-H members, ag business professionals who work with farmers and those interested in dairy cattle production and/or cover crops are invited to attend this free event.
PIPESTONE, MN
Death notice for Dorothy Stoeber

Dorothy Stoeber, 85, Pipestone, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St....
PIPESTONE, MN
Jasper resident takes issue with mail-in voting

The day after Election Day, Sandy Moose, of Jasper, took her concerns about mail-in voting to the Jasper City Council during its Nov. 9 meeting. “I hope that you people as a council will look seriously at what is being done right now, what has been done in the past and what we should do in the future,” Moose said.
JASPER, MN

