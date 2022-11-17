Read full article on original website
Related
‘You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach’: Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child
A 29-year-old Texas woman is heading to death row for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the unborn baby from the victim’s womb. A Bowie County jury on Wednesday sentenced Taylor Rene Parker to death for the 2020 slayings of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and unborn Braxlynn Sage Hancock, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Her Mom, Sister and Staging it as Murder-Suicide Will Get New Trial
A judge vacated Megan Hargan's double murder conviction because a juror tested out the defense team's theory about what happened that tragic day in 2017. 'I'm beyond sick," Megan's aunt tells PEOPLE A Virginia woman convicted of killing her mother and sister in 2017 and staging it to look like a murder-suicide in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean is getting a new trial because of juror misconduct. On March 28, 2022, jurors voted unanimously to convict Megan Hargan of McLean in the shooting deaths of her...
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson Moved Off of Death Row While Awaiting Judge’s Decision on Retrial
Scott Lee Peterson, the man convicted of murdering his wife Laci Denise Peterson, 27, and their unborn son Conner Peterson, has been moved off of death row. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in an email to Law&Crime that Peterson was transferred to Mule Creek State Prison last week.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone
A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
A Man Was Murdered at His Own Wedding in Mexico ‘by Mistake’
The wedding march was still playing as Marco Antonio Rosales and his wife walked out of the church in the northern Mexican city of Caborca, Sonora. As they approached their car a few steps away, followed by joyful family and friends, unknown men opened fire, killing Rosales. Video shared by...
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With Confederate Flag-Toting Dad Gets Two Years in Prison
A federal judge sentenced Hunter Seefried—one of the first insurrectionists to break into the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his Confederate flag-waving father, Kevin Seefried—to two years in prison on Monday. He must also spend a year on supervised release and pay a $2,000 restitution fee. Seefried, a 24-year-old Delaware resident, cleared glass and entered the Capitol after rioters smashed windows with a police shield on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a released statement from the United States Department of Justice. Seefried was also accused of helping to chase Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the Senate halls. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden called Seefried’s actions “appalling” and a “flagrant affront to our system of government” and found Seefried and his father guilty in June, Politico reported. But when it came down to sentencing, McFadden called the prosecution’s 64 months sentencing suggestion “overly harsh.” “I believe you are a good man who messed up badly,” McFadden said, adding that he had an “impulsiveness that is in part attributable to your age.”Read it at Department of Justice
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’
A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
A Texas woman found guilty of killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn child has been sentenced to death
A Texas woman convicted of killing a pregnant woman and then taking her unborn baby, who also died, has been sentenced to death, court records show.
Woman accused of murdering and dismembering landlord expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of murdering and dismembering her landlord is expected back in court.Frances Walker, 69, was killed earlier this month at a home in Arcadia Terrace.Police found some of Walker's body in that home as well as in a trash can near Foster Beach. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder and has been uncooperative with police and hasn't talked to them. But, officers believe she was angry she was being evicted.The suspect is being held on no bond.
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Pregnant Woman And Her Boyfriend Were In An Alleged Violent Relationship. It Ended When She Fatally Stabbed Him, Prosecutors Say
A woman who is eight months pregnant fatally stabbed the father of her child just hours after her baby show, Radar has learned.Keshia Golden is accused of killing the father of her child during an argument at her Austin, Illinois apartment, according to prosecutors. She is being held in jail on $2 million bond, and her next day in court is scheduled for less than two weeks before her baby is due, according to her court-appointed attorney.Golden is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument that turned violent. Prosecutors said at a bail hearing that the...
Pennsylvania dad accused of burying daughter, 6, in backyard hole as punishment
A Pennsylvania father is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly beating, choking, and even burying his 6-year-old daughter in a hole in the yard.
West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer
A 36-year-old West Virginia man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing his girlfriend’s non-verbal autistic 7-year-old son last year, beating the little boy to death with a claw hammer. A Raleigh County jury on Thursday convicted Rashad Akeem Thompson on one count of first-degree murder in the horrific slaying of young Tre-shaun Brown, authorities confirmed.
Man gets 3+ years in prison for killing home invader when he was 17
A man who was 17 when he stabbed and killed a home intruder will spend three-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter, an Irish court recently ruled. The judge said Dean Kerrie, now 21, used “grossly” excessive force when he fatally stabbed the unarmed intruder in 2018, according to the Irish Times.
