Related
Elk River Police Investigating Fatal Train vs Pedestrian Accident
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Elk River Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian accident. Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says they were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the tracks. The police chief says the victim is...
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
740thefan.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
Southern Minnesota News
Authorities release Makhi Nave’s cause of death
Authorities have released the cause of death for a young man whose body was discovered in September after he was reported missing by his family. Makhi Nave, 21, died by drowning, according to the autopsy results. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled Nave’s death an accident. Mankato police say...
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
Edina police looking for tips after Sunday night assault
EDINA, Minn. — Edina police are asking the public for help after a woman was assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police said a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler pulled up to a woman standing on the corner of York Street and 69th Avenue by One Southdale Place around 8:30 p.m.
fox9.com
Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
kfgo.com
Blaine man faces federal charges after shots fired at motorcycles, police chase
MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Blaine faces federal charges after prosecutors say he stole a handgun and cash from a residence in Ham Lake last July and sped away in a stolen BMW. Shortly after speeding off, authorities say the BMW nearly collided with three people on motorcycles and then someone in the vehicle fired shots at the motorcycles.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening. Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls man hurt in crash near Clara City
(Clara City MN-) A Granite Falls man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Clara City Thursday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7, east of Clara City, at 8:41 a.m. Thursday when he left the road and struck a tree. Munsterman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"
EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing. At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
Woman killed in crash in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood
A woman was killed in a collision in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Friday morning. Minneapolis PD says the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Ave SE, with police arriving to find two vehicles had collided. Police believe the vehicle that was driven by...
Images of suspect vehicle in 2021 killing of beloved activist, restaurant manager
Police investigating the 2021 slaying of beloved community activist Randall Lee Smith have released images of a vehicle that could be connected to his death. The Minneapolis Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued the pictures on Thursday, showing a pickup truck that's believed to be a Dodge Ram that was involved in the Nov. 17, 2021 shooting.
No injuries after fire destroys home in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Crews were working early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in north Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Fire Department says a home on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North was deemed uninhabitable. There was a fire showing on the first and second floor of the building.By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for two adults.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
kduz.com
“Stuff a Squad Car Challenge” Food Drive Overwhelmingly Successful
Olivia, MN: Elementary schools and churches in Renville County rose to the challenge of their Sheriff’s Office this week to “Stuff a Squad Car” with food to support the Renville County Food Shelf. The Sheriff’s Office promised a “classroom donut party” to the grade in each of the elementary schools in Renville County that brought the most food to school to support the food drive. Similarly, “after-worship coffee and donuts – served by the Sheriff’s Office” was offered to the churches that raised the most money and the most food for the cause.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Leaf Vacuum Service Ends
Hutchinson’s residential leaf vacuum service is over for 2022. City officials say they collected just over 700 tons of leaves, putting it just above average. over the last 12 years. As with most other years, there were a few days where. snow and ice resulted in delayed service. Thankfully,...
Chipotle in Uptown evacuated because of grease fire
A grease fire at the Chipotle located at 2600 Hennepin Ave. in Uptown, Minneapolis, prompted an evacuation of the restaurant on Saturday night. Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted at 9:52 p.m. that crews were at the Chipotle for a grease fire, which was ultimately put out by the commercial hood fire suppression system inside the restaurant.
Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
