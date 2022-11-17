Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Go Blue Ridge
WAMY is requesting Donations for the fourth Annual Santa for Seniors
W.A.M.Y. Community Action is asking people to donate gifts to help spread holiday cheer to senior citizens who are homebound, staying in assisted living or hospice care for WAMY’s fourth annual Santa for Seniors gift drive. In 2021, WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) delivered more than 900 holiday gift...
Go Blue Ridge
Blowing Rock starts Glow of Festive Lights
In the Rockwellian town of Blowing Rock, the glow of festive lights and the spirit of holiday hospitality bring warmth to the chilly days between Thanksgiving and the New Year. Enjoy memorable holiday activities and events and a twinkling, yuletide village throughout the holiday season! Blowing Rock’s Holiday Glow Time...
Go Blue Ridge
Several Fires erupt over the weekend
Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland said that a house in Blowing Rock that caught fire is a total loss. A combination of icy roads and strong winds caused flare ups as well as making the trip to the site difficult for firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. In addition to this there was also a fire in Beaver Dam caused by a Chimney.
Go Blue Ridge
National Lampoons Christmas is coming to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country
The Holiday Classic Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country continues with a screening of “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 at the historic theatre on King Street in downtown Boone, NC. The 1989 American Christmas comedy film is the...
Go Blue Ridge
Election Recounts are Underway
Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder, announced that Billy Kennedy, Angela Laws King, and Holly Fehl have requested recounts in their respective races. If a candidate loses by 1% or less they have the right to request a recount. Angela Laws King lost to her Republican Counterpart Todd Castle in the race for Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 by just 31 votes. Fehl lost to her Republican for Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court by 30 votes, and finally Kennedy requested a recount after losing to Braxton Eggers for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat after losing by 6 votes. The recount is going to be done on November 28th.
Go Blue Ridge
Appalachian Summer Festival hosts Darius Rucker
Appalachian State University’s An Appalachian Summer Festival, in partnership with App State Athletics, announces three-time Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker as the festival headliner. Rucker will perform an outdoor concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2023. An Appalachian Summer Festival, the university’s annual arts event, presents...
