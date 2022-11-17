Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder, announced that Billy Kennedy, Angela Laws King, and Holly Fehl have requested recounts in their respective races. If a candidate loses by 1% or less they have the right to request a recount. Angela Laws King lost to her Republican Counterpart Todd Castle in the race for Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 by just 31 votes. Fehl lost to her Republican for Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court by 30 votes, and finally Kennedy requested a recount after losing to Braxton Eggers for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat after losing by 6 votes. The recount is going to be done on November 28th.

2 HOURS AGO