In a thumping by the Cowboys today, the Vikings' offensive line took a big hit. Second-year starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was knocked out of the game with a concussion , according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With a Thursday night matchup against the Patriots incoming quickly just four days away, this would be an opportunity to see how seriously the NFL will take its new concussion protocols. Fortunately for Darrisaw, head coach Kevin O’Connell has no intentions of rushing the 23-year-old back onto the field, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. O’Connell told reporters that they intend to be cautious with Darrisaw and won’t play him on Thursday, giving him a full two weeks to come back.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO