Texans considering quarterback change?
The Texans finished with one first-half first down in Sunday’s one-sided loss to the Commanders, and a week after Lovie Smith indicated it was not time to consider making a quarterback change, the rebuilding team seems to be changing its tune. Houston is considering benching Davis Mills for veteran...
DT Ndamukong Suh makes debut with Eagles
After failing to find a home through the first ten weeks of the 2022 NFL season, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made his season-debut today with the Eagles, who signed him earlier this week. The 35-year-old was in an unfamiliar position as he sat in free agency well into November, but Suh found a home with a Super Bowl contender and made his debut today against the Colts.
Falcons fear torn MCL for TE Kyle Pitts
The Falcons appear to be in line for an extended absence from one of their top young players. Following an MRI on Monday, tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). Rapoport notes that the injury, if confirmed,...
Odell Beckham Jr. to meet with Cowboys, Giants
The 7-2 Giants and 6-3 Cowboys are jockeying for playoff position, and the NFC East rivals are also competing to land the biggest fish on the free agent market. As Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to meet with both clubs after the Thanksgiving holiday, and there are no other known visits on OBJ’s schedule at this time.
Commanders activate DE Chase Young from PUP list
Stashed on the PUP list throughout the season, Chase Young is back on the Commanders’ 53-man roster. The team used the third of its eight allotted injury activations on Young, whose activation window was set to close Wednesday. The third-year defensive end is not a lock to play against...
Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. no longer favored to be first overall pick?
Entering the 2022 college football season, it was widely understood that the top of this year’s draft class would be more highly-touted than the previous spring’s crop of prospects. The presumed No. 1 pick was Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. As the regular season winds down, however, that may no longer be the case.
Broncos RB Chase Edmonds suffers high ankle sprain
The 26-year-old had a career year in 2021, operating in a timeshare with James Conner in Arizona. He racked up 592 yards on the ground (at an average of 5.1 yards per carry), adding 311 yards through the air. That earned him a two-year, $12.6M deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami made a number of moves aimed at improving their ground game relative to the previous season.
Broncos place LB Jonas Griffith on IR, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
The Broncos made a number of moves leading up to their matchup with the Raiders tomorrow afternoon, according to the team’s managing editor Ben Swanson. Denver placed starting linebacker Jonas Griffith on injured reserve, replacing his roster spot with long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer after activating the special teamer from IR. The team signed offensive tackle Quinn Bailey to the active roster from the practice squad and promoted wide receiver Brandon Johnson and linebacker Harvey Langi as standard gameday elevations.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to be gametime call; OT D.J. Humphries out
This season has not gone according to plan for the Cardinals, who were 8-2 at this point last season. Things can turn towards a more positive direction with a win over their division opponent, the 49ers, tomorrow night. Unfortunately, they will be attempting to do that without their starting left tackle and potentially without their star quarterback.
Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson suffers torn ACL
The news comes as little surprise after Robinson was carted off the field midway through the game. It nevertheless represents a major blow to New York’s WR room, which was already dealing with a number of injuries. The second-rounder had put up modest numbers through most of the season before the Week 11 loss to Detroit. With nine catches for 100 yards, Robinson had his most productive game to date, and logged a snap share above 70% for the second consecutive week.
Buccaneers designate RB Giovani Bernard for return
Bernard landed on injured reserve in September after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. In his one-plus games this season, the 30-year-old exclusively played on special teams, including one kickoff return. Bernard hasn’t played a significant offensive role since joining the Buccaneers in 2021, as he finished his first...
Eagles expect TE Dallas Goedert, DT Jordan Davis to return in regular season
The Eagles have been dealt notable blows on each side of the ball recently, but they are in line to get both tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Jordan Davis back before the postseason begins. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles expect both players to be activated later in the regular season.
Bengals activate DT D.J. Reader from IR
Is back. The Bengals have activated the defensive tackle from injured reserve, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Cincinnati also promoted wideout Trenton Irwin and punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. Reader inked a four-year, $53M deal to join the Bengals in 2020. He was limited to...
Matt Eberflus gives bizarre Justin Fields update
The 23-year-old was carted off the field to undergo evaluation, and later underwent an X-Ray and received an IV, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. He mentioned after the game that he was dealing with a significant amount of pain. When speaking to the media Monday, head coach Matt...
Darius Bazley Notches Solid Performance in Return to Action
After an ankle injury kept Darius Bazley out of OKC's previous five matchups, the former five-star prospect contributed quality minutes in his first game back.
Chargers WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams expected to play in Week 11
Sunday could mark the first time this season that Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams start and finish a game together. As Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports, both players were full participants in practice on Friday and are expected to play in the Bolts’ Week 11 matchup with the division-rival Chiefs.
Zach Wilson to remain Jets’ starting QB
During yesterday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots, the Jets delivered one of their worst offensive performances in franchise history, once again leading to questions about their plans at the quarterback position moving forward. For at least one more week, though, no changes will be coming. Zach Wilson completed just...
Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson facing extended absence
Classifying the veteran cover man’s timetable as between four and six weeks, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport illustrates a tough road for the Giants’ secondary. Jackson went down during the Giants’ 31-18 loss to the Lions and this could be his longest hiatus since missing most of the 2020 season with a knee injury.
Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw suffers concussion, likely to miss next week
In a thumping by the Cowboys today, the Vikings' offensive line took a big hit. Second-year starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was knocked out of the game with a concussion , according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With a Thursday night matchup against the Patriots incoming quickly just four days away, this would be an opportunity to see how seriously the NFL will take its new concussion protocols. Fortunately for Darrisaw, head coach Kevin O’Connell has no intentions of rushing the 23-year-old back onto the field, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. O’Connell told reporters that they intend to be cautious with Darrisaw and won’t play him on Thursday, giving him a full two weeks to come back.
Broncos waive two-time Pro Bowl RB
In the wake of another underwhelming performance, Melvin Gordon‘s time with the Broncos has come to an end. Denver is waiving the veteran running back, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the move. Gordon, 29, fumbled for the fifth time this season during...
