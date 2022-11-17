ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Rumors

Texans considering quarterback change?

The Texans finished with one first-half first down in Sunday’s one-sided loss to the Commanders, and a week after Lovie Smith indicated it was not time to consider making a quarterback change, the rebuilding team seems to be changing its tune. Houston is considering benching Davis Mills for veteran...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

DT Ndamukong Suh makes debut with Eagles

After failing to find a home through the first ten weeks of the 2022 NFL season, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made his season-debut today with the Eagles, who signed him earlier this week. The 35-year-old was in an unfamiliar position as he sat in free agency well into November, but Suh found a home with a Super Bowl contender and made his debut today against the Colts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons fear torn MCL for TE Kyle Pitts

The Falcons appear to be in line for an extended absence from one of their top young players. Following an MRI on Monday, tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). Rapoport notes that the injury, if confirmed,...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. to meet with Cowboys, Giants

The 7-2 Giants and 6-3 Cowboys are jockeying for playoff position, and the NFC East rivals are also competing to land the biggest fish on the free agent market. As Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to meet with both clubs after the Thanksgiving holiday, and there are no other known visits on OBJ’s schedule at this time.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos RB Chase Edmonds suffers high ankle sprain

The 26-year-old had a career year in 2021, operating in a timeshare with James Conner in Arizona. He racked up 592 yards on the ground (at an average of 5.1 yards per carry), adding 311 yards through the air. That earned him a two-year, $12.6M deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami made a number of moves aimed at improving their ground game relative to the previous season.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos place LB Jonas Griffith on IR, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

The Broncos made a number of moves leading up to their matchup with the Raiders tomorrow afternoon, according to the team’s managing editor Ben Swanson. Denver placed starting linebacker Jonas Griffith on injured reserve, replacing his roster spot with long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer after activating the special teamer from IR. The team signed offensive tackle Quinn Bailey to the active roster from the practice squad and promoted wide receiver Brandon Johnson and linebacker Harvey Langi as standard gameday elevations.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson suffers torn ACL

The news comes as little surprise after Robinson was carted off the field midway through the game. It nevertheless represents a major blow to New York’s WR room, which was already dealing with a number of injuries. The second-rounder had put up modest numbers through most of the season before the Week 11 loss to Detroit. With nine catches for 100 yards, Robinson had his most productive game to date, and logged a snap share above 70% for the second consecutive week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers designate RB Giovani Bernard for return

Bernard landed on injured reserve in September after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. In his one-plus games this season, the 30-year-old exclusively played on special teams, including one kickoff return. Bernard hasn’t played a significant offensive role since joining the Buccaneers in 2021, as he finished his first...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals activate DT D.J. Reader from IR

Is back. The Bengals have activated the defensive tackle from injured reserve, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Cincinnati also promoted wideout Trenton Irwin and punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. Reader inked a four-year, $53M deal to join the Bengals in 2020. He was limited to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Matt Eberflus gives bizarre Justin Fields update

The 23-year-old was carted off the field to undergo evaluation, and later underwent an X-Ray and received an IV, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. He mentioned after the game that he was dealing with a significant amount of pain. When speaking to the media Monday, head coach Matt...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams expected to play in Week 11

Sunday could mark the first time this season that Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams start and finish a game together. As Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports, both players were full participants in practice on Friday and are expected to play in the Bolts’ Week 11 matchup with the division-rival Chiefs.
Pro Football Rumors

Zach Wilson to remain Jets’ starting QB

During yesterday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots, the Jets delivered one of their worst offensive performances in franchise history, once again leading to questions about their plans at the quarterback position moving forward. For at least one more week, though, no changes will be coming. Zach Wilson completed just...
Pro Football Rumors

Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson facing extended absence

Classifying the veteran cover man’s timetable as between four and six weeks, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport illustrates a tough road for the Giants’ secondary. Jackson went down during the Giants’ 31-18 loss to the Lions and this could be his longest hiatus since missing most of the 2020 season with a knee injury.
JACKSON, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw suffers concussion, likely to miss next week

In a thumping by the Cowboys today, the Vikings' offensive line took a big hit. Second-year starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was knocked out of the game with a concussion , according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With a Thursday night matchup against the Patriots incoming quickly just four days away, this would be an opportunity to see how seriously the NFL will take its new concussion protocols. Fortunately for Darrisaw, head coach Kevin O’Connell has no intentions of rushing the 23-year-old back onto the field, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. O’Connell told reporters that they intend to be cautious with Darrisaw and won’t play him on Thursday, giving him a full two weeks to come back.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos waive two-time Pro Bowl RB

In the wake of another underwhelming performance, Melvin Gordon‘s time with the Broncos has come to an end. Denver is waiving the veteran running back, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the move. Gordon, 29, fumbled for the fifth time this season during...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

