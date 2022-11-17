Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
USPS Suspends Service In Evangeline, LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenEvangeline, LA
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lake Charles American Press
11/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, 4003 Harvard St. — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000. Austin Kyle Quibodeaux, 21, 196 Duplechin Road, Ragley — two count direct contempt...
ktalnews.com
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI
State Police confirm to KATC that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 18-November 20 David Paul Bordelon, Jr., 33, 2100 block of W. Dudley Street, Eunice. Theft of a motor vehicle, hit and run. Arrested by Eunice Police. Amanda Hardy Jones, 38, 200 block of W. Cherry Street, Opelousas. Simple battery, resisting a police officer, simple assault, disturbing the peace, bench…
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Louisiana Ave. and Bank St. closed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory to avoid the area of Louisiana Avenue and Bank Street for the next three hours. The roads are closed due to an accident, LCPD said.
brproud.com
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19. She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last...
Lafayette Victim Identified in Sunday Night’s Fatal Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A major crash that occurred on Foreman Drive in Lafayette took the life of a 22-year-old, Lafayette Police have now confirmed. Taylan Broussard, 22, of Lafayette, was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles. According to the Lafayette Police Department, another victim in the crash is still in the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
Louisiana State Police say man killed in fatal attack was from Youngsville
One of the two people who died after an alleged attack on a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday was identified as 66-year-old Darrell Guillory of Youngsville, according to State Police.
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Multi-Vehicle Accident in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Two Hospitalized
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on Foreman Drive in Lafayette, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized, according to the Lafayette Police Department. The crash occurred in the 500 block of Foreman around 6:19 p.m., LPD said in a statement. The crash...
theadvocate.com
The increase in opioid overdoses in Lafayette has more police officers carrying Narcan to intervene
Regional health groups and local first responders are working together to get Narcan on the front lines of the region’s opioid crisis, with the hope of buying overdose victims time and preventing deaths. At the Lafayette Police Department, approximately 120 officers are now equipped with the nasal spray version...
Eunice News
Jennise “Janice” Hebert
Jennise “Janice” Hebert, age 83, formerly of Lafayette area, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at The Acadian at Southwind in Crowley, Louisiana. She was born and raised in Basile, LA, where she also attended school and graduated from Basile High. She loved to cook and create new recipes, which she often entered in cooking contests. She worked at the Charity Hospital in Lafayette in the billing…
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. Deputies with the Sheriff's Office say Amos was identified multiple...
brproud.com
$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from Louisiana home
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
lafayettetimes.org
What’s going on with Parking at Lafayette?
Lafayette High School is home to 2,500 students, as many already know. There are many different ways that these students find their way to school in the morning. Some students walk, some ride the bus, and some even drive. But even with all of these different ways of transportation, have you ever noticed how crowded the parking lot for the students is in the mornings and afternoons? While this may not be an issue for some students, this is a major problem for many seniors and juniors who drive to school.
Comments / 0