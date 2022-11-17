ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lake Charles American Press

11/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, 4003 Harvard St. — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000. Austin Kyle Quibodeaux, 21, 196 Duplechin Road, Ragley — two count direct contempt...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 18-November 20 David Paul Bordelon, Jr., 33, 2100 block of W. Dudley Street, Eunice. Theft of a motor vehicle, hit and run. Arrested by Eunice Police. Amanda Hardy Jones, 38, 200 block of W. Cherry Street, Opelousas. Simple battery, resisting a police officer, simple assault, disturbing the peace, bench…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Victim Identified in Sunday Night’s Fatal Crash

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A major crash that occurred on Foreman Drive in Lafayette took the life of a 22-year-old, Lafayette Police have now confirmed. Taylan Broussard, 22, of Lafayette, was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles. According to the Lafayette Police Department, another victim in the crash is still in the hospital in critical condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Jennise “Janice” Hebert

Jennise “Janice” Hebert, age 83, formerly of Lafayette area, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at The Acadian at Southwind in Crowley, Louisiana. She was born and raised in Basile, LA, where she also attended school and graduated from Basile High. She loved to cook and create new recipes, which she often entered in cooking contests. She worked at the Charity Hospital in Lafayette in the billing…
CROWLEY, LA
brproud.com

$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from Louisiana home

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
RAYNE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
lafayettetimes.org

What’s going on with Parking at Lafayette?

Lafayette High School is home to 2,500 students, as many already know. There are many different ways that these students find their way to school in the morning. Some students walk, some ride the bus, and some even drive. But even with all of these different ways of transportation, have you ever noticed how crowded the parking lot for the students is in the mornings and afternoons? While this may not be an issue for some students, this is a major problem for many seniors and juniors who drive to school.
LAFAYETTE, LA

