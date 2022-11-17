ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss

UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
PETOSKEY, MI
Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
GoFundMe account set up for Manton man in ICU

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County man is currently in a hospital bed after he was struck by a vehicle over the weekend. On Saturday, Tyler Wheeler was walking on Blodget Road in Manton with his father-in-law. They were looking for his mother-in-law's cell phone. "My husband was...
MANTON, MI
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
PRUDENVILLE, MI

