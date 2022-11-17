ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in Englewood East hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a Monday night hit-and-run crash at an intersection in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown driver was traveling north in what witnesses described as a black SUV from Oceanspray Boulevard to turn left and travel west on SR-776 around 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood man was walking south in the unpaved median at the intersection. Witnesses say the SUV collided with the pedestrian and drove west on SR-776.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County hit debris pickup milestone

CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County’s Hurricane Ian debris contractor passed a major recovery milestone Sunday when it collected its two millionth cubic yard of debris. AshBritt has delivered more than 42,000 loads of debris to three county staging sites since collection began six weeks ago. The county...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigating burglary at south Fort Myers vape shop

Authorities are investigating a burglary at Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop in south Fort Myers. Two people entered the store and smashed glass to get away with things worth almost $4,000. The store is in the Costco plaza at the order of US-41 and Daniels Parkway. Now, the owners are...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown bike shop donates bike to Fort Myers Police Department

A downtown Fort Myers bike shop donated a bike to the Fort Myers Police Department to help reach the homeless population. Fort Myers police officers Ryan Beiner and William Beaton make up the Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, as FMPD calls it. The Pedego eclectic bikes, donated by...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Beach boat parade set Dec. 3

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Beach’s fourth annual holiday boat parade will return Dec. 3. Boat owners are invited to show off their holiday spirit and decorated vessels during the festive parade along the Intracoastal Waterway. Entry is free and open to powerboats and sailboats. Cash prizes will be...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

1 person fatally shot at North Port apartments, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in North Port following a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning. According to the North Port Police Department, officers were called to the Grande Court Apartments, located on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police looking for missing man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult. Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, was last seen Nov. 16 near Siesta Drive. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
PALMETTO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL

First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and the entire North Port community in mourning after two sisters died in a crash Wednesday night. Seventeen-year-old Sophia and her 16-year-old sister, Nicole, were killed when their car failed to negotiate a curve on North Sumter Boulevard and wound up upside down in a pond.
NORTH PORT, FL

