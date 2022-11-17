A pedestrian was seriously injured in a Monday night hit-and-run crash at an intersection in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown driver was traveling north in what witnesses described as a black SUV from Oceanspray Boulevard to turn left and travel west on SR-776 around 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood man was walking south in the unpaved median at the intersection. Witnesses say the SUV collided with the pedestrian and drove west on SR-776.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO