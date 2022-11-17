Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County. According to criminal complaint, on Nov. 15, at around 4:44 p.m., a DPS trooper saw a vehicle speeding on I-40. The trooper stopped the...
abc7amarillo.com
Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office releases info on scam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a scam that has been brought to the office’s attention. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials said that a member of the Amarillo community called the office Thursday to see if they had a warrant […]
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to six fires over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18, around in 5:25 p.m., AFD responded to a call about a garage fire at 713 N. Mirror. Crews were able to put the fire out in under five minutes. The homeowner...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Civic Center Lawsuit: Hearing on Modification Motions Held
The parties to the Civic Center funding lawsuit won by businessman Alex Fairly last month met again for a virtual hearing this morning to discuss competing motions by Fairly and the City of Amarillo to modify Judge William Sowder’s ruling. This hearing was rooted in a motion made by...
KFDA
‘They never hesitated’: Tri-state fair shooting first responders honored for their bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first responders from the Tri-State Fair shooting back in September were honored this morning. Each month, first responders are honored at the Welcome Pardner’s networking breakfast, but this month was extra special. As four first responders were honored, the two who were injured in...
KFDA
New website to share memories of loved ones lost to COVID-19 in Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over 1300 friends, family members, and residents of Potter and Randall counties died from COVID-19. “When you think about the the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts, the capacity that it holds is right at 1300 people. When I’m sitting there in that audience and I look out across the center, that’s a lot of individuals that we have lost throughout our community,” says Freda Powell, Councilmember, City of Amarillo.
1 arrested after leading law enforcement on chase, large amount of drugs found in vehicle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person was arrested earlier this afternoon following a chase that went for several miles on I-40 east and ended in the Westgate Mall parking lot, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS reports that at around 12:55 p.m. Friday, a trooper tried to stop […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for 1 wanted in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and […]
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
KFDA
Car seat safety in the winter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the temperatures are cooling down, it is important for parents to make sure their children are properly safe in their car seats. As it gets colder outside, experts are reminding you that puffy jackets are extremely dangerous when used in car seats. The extra space...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn. According to the release, at around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the Camelot Inn at 2508 east IH-40 on a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man...
Car stolen, driven into Martin Road Lake on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a stolen car that was reportedly driven into a lake in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the apartments located in the 1600 block of Dale around 6:14 a.m. Friday. Officers were told that an […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increasing reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on what happened to the woman’s body found near N Givens Ave. According to officials, on Nov. 13, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body found on N Givens Ave. Officers...
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
KFDA
Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to have its Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza tomorrow, Nov 22. The blood drive is from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Donors will receive:. Choice of long sleeve holiday-themed T-shirt. Free Cinergy movie pass. Free gallon...
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Man Convicted
Glaston Mitchell has been sentenced in the 181st District Court for an assault on a family member, Wednesday. Mitchell was convicted after a two-day trial for the assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal...
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Murder
Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
kgncnewsnow.com
Mayor Addresses Letter To City Churches Concerning Play
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is catching some flack over comments she made concerning an event coming to the Amarillo Civic Center. In a letter addressed to several city churches, she explained how events are booked through the city. She says the city cannot refuse to lease a public facility or a group based on the content of the event.
Comments / 2