Coach Iske steps down at White Oak after nine seasons
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak will have a new head football coach next year. Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is reporting that Kris Iske has stepped down from the Roughneck program. Iske coached nine seasons at White Oak, putting together four-straight winning seasons from 2014-17.
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen is dispelling the notion that today’s youth want success without working for it, through a constant pursuit of knowledge. The only girl in a Holly Lake Ranch martial arts class, 13-year-old Liza Strong, is on a mission to master everything she pursues.
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
WebXtra: Lufkin Museum of East Texas hosts festival of trees
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no […]
Klezmer Band gives preview of upcoming Chanukah Klemer Celebration
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Klezmer band began as a small group and quickly grew as community members showed interest. “I would hire friends from the community, music teachers, professional musicians, to come and be a part of our worship services,” said Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth-El in Tyler. Katz has been playing guitar for about 30 years now.
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Body of East Texas missing man found half a mile from where he was last seen
UPDATE – The body of an East Texas missing man was found on Wednesday. William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City, was located in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. He was found about half a mile […]
$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater. They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left […]
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
Upshur County Starts Moving Out Of Courthouse
The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
