NBC San Diego
Large Rail Union SMART-TD Votes to Reject Labor Deal as National Strike Moves Closer
Two of the largest rail unions diverged on labor deal votes Monday, with SMART-TD rejecting the deal and BLET voting for ratification. But BLET, the engineers' union, said it will honor the picket line with other unions that voted against the deal. BRS, the signalmen's union, can strike as soon...
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
Social Security COLA 2023: When Will My Benefits Increase Begin?
This week, the Social Security Administration announced the biggest payment increase for the program in decades. Every year since 1975, the SSA has instituted a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) after...
NBC San Diego
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
NBC San Diego
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC San Diego
These Controversial ETFs Take Big Risks for Massive Returns
They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. Known as leveraged ETFs, ProShares Advisors' Simeon Hyman embraces them — running his firm's UltraPro QQQ and UltraPro Short QQQ funds. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Tick Higher on Tuesday Morning
Stock futures rose slightly Tuesday morning as worries over Covid cases in China kept investor sentiment in check. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climber 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. China saw its first deaths in the...
NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty
The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback
Here are three stocks you should consider adding if the market dips again.
NBC San Diego
Coinbase Shares Tumble as Bitcoin Slide Continues, Investors Fear Contagion From FTX Collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 2% on Covid Fears; China Keeps Benchmark Lending Rates on Hold
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday amid growing Covid concerns in China as its central bank kept the benchmark lending rates, or loan prime rates, on hold — in line with expectations. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong...
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 9:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 3.5 basis...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
