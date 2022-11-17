ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Large Rail Union SMART-TD Votes to Reject Labor Deal as National Strike Moves Closer

Two of the largest rail unions diverged on labor deal votes Monday, with SMART-TD rejecting the deal and BLET voting for ratification. But BLET, the engineers' union, said it will honor the picket line with other unions that voted against the deal. BRS, the signalmen's union, can strike as soon...
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing

In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
These Controversial ETFs Take Big Risks for Massive Returns

They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. Known as leveraged ETFs, ProShares Advisors' Simeon Hyman embraces them — running his firm's UltraPro QQQ and UltraPro Short QQQ funds. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm...
Stock Futures Tick Higher on Tuesday Morning

Stock futures rose slightly Tuesday morning as worries over Covid cases in China kept investor sentiment in check. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climber 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. China saw its first deaths in the...
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty

The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 9:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 3.5 basis...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.

