1 shot, another injured in attack at Mira Mesa park
One person was shot and another person was physically assaulted during an attack at Westview Park in Mira Mesa on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
khqa.com
Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
NBC San Diego
Lack of Cleanliness at Mira Mesa Park Bathroom Leads to Shooting: SDPD
A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during an argument in a Mira Mesa park bathroom Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department. Three men who sleep in Westview Park's bathrooms, near Willard B. Hage Elementary School, got into an argument just before 7 p.m., according to SDPD Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
Ex-Con, 45, Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession in Carlsbad Hotel
An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said. Officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carslbad Police Department.
1 stabbed during argument between food vendors
One person was stabbed during an argument between food vendors near Petco Park on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
La Mesa Police Call for Public’s Help to Find Answers in Missing Teen Cassidy Hopwood’s Death
Authorities on Monday released a photo of the teen girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa and sought the public’s help in the case. Cassidy Hopwood, 17, of El Cajon, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard on March 13, according to police.
Authorities Monday publicly identified the 17-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa.
Ex-con jailed for allegedly having drugs, stolen gun in Carlsbad hotel room
An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last week was back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said.
Fentanyl suspected in death of 15-year-old San Carlos girl; teen posted photos of pills hours before her death
Gang Unit detectives investigate double shooting in Linda Vista
Two people were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Linda Vista neighborhood on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer David O'Brien.
fox5sandiego.com
Suspect leaves with safe during armed robbery at Heritage Inn
SAN DIEGO — An armed robbery suspect left with a safe after threatening an employee at a Heritage Inn on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims. The suspect, described as a black female in her 40s, walked into the inn’s office at 3333 Channel...
NBC San Diego
Street Vendor Stabbed in Back Near San Diego's Petco Park, Suspect Arrested
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food vendors in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing at around 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
Fallbrook arson suspect arrested after review of surveillance video
A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly starting two fires in Fallbrook on Thursday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed While Trying to Break Up Fight Outside Grantville Bar
A good Samaritan was hospitalized Sunday evening after he was stabbed while trying to stop a fight outside a bar in Grantville, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence began just before 7 p.m. when a fight broke out on the 10330 block of Friars Road. There,...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle while walking across SR 67
A driver struck a pedestrian who was walking across the traffic lanes of State Route 67 on Monday, said California Highway Patrol.
2 Suspects in Migrant Smuggling Case Arrested After Pursuit from Border
Two people are facing possible charges of smuggling undocumented immigrants in connection with a Saturday vehicle pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego police found the suspects in downtown San Diego, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Sunday. They were arrested on suspicion of three counts each of “alien smuggling,” said Hector Quintanilla, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor.
NBC San Diego
Man Robs Point Loma Heights Gas Station With Bare Hands Only
A man bare-handedly robbed a Shell Gas Station in Point Loma Heights Saturday evening around 7 p.m. and is still on the loose, according to the San Diego Police Department. The man walked behind the counter at the gas station on 4201 West Point Loma Blvd., pushed the employee and opened the cash register, said SDPD Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Searching For Missing Woman, 19, Who Left Hospital
San Diego police asked for the public's help in the search for a 19-year-old woman who went missing Friday in the city. Ruth Nolasco was last seen at around 6 p.m. when she left Sharp Memorial Hospital, 7901 Frost Street, on foot, according to the SDPD. She stands five feet...
1 dead in fatal East County crash
One person was killed during a two-vehicle collision near Lake Murray on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton identified
Hotel staff initially found the two bodies and gun in the room at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after the guests failed to check out of the hotel.
