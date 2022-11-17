ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Lack of Cleanliness at Mira Mesa Park Bathroom Leads to Shooting: SDPD

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during an argument in a Mira Mesa park bathroom Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department. Three men who sleep in Westview Park's bathrooms, near Willard B. Hage Elementary School, got into an argument just before 7 p.m., according to SDPD Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-Con, 45, Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession in Carlsbad Hotel

An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said. Officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carslbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Suspect leaves with safe during armed robbery at Heritage Inn

SAN DIEGO — An armed robbery suspect left with a safe after threatening an employee at a Heritage Inn on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims. The suspect, described as a black female in her 40s, walked into the inn’s office at 3333 Channel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Street Vendor Stabbed in Back Near San Diego's Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food vendors in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing at around 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed While Trying to Break Up Fight Outside Grantville Bar

A good Samaritan was hospitalized Sunday evening after he was stabbed while trying to stop a fight outside a bar in Grantville, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence began just before 7 p.m. when a fight broke out on the 10330 block of Friars Road. There,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Suspects in Migrant Smuggling Case Arrested After Pursuit from Border

Two people are facing possible charges of smuggling undocumented immigrants in connection with a Saturday vehicle pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego police found the suspects in downtown San Diego, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Sunday. They were arrested on suspicion of three counts each of “alien smuggling,” said Hector Quintanilla, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Robs Point Loma Heights Gas Station With Bare Hands Only

A man bare-handedly robbed a Shell Gas Station in Point Loma Heights Saturday evening around 7 p.m. and is still on the loose, according to the San Diego Police Department. The man walked behind the counter at the gas station on 4201 West Point Loma Blvd., pushed the employee and opened the cash register, said SDPD Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy