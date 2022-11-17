ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

EPA fines two St. Louis area renovators over lead-based violations

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22POpd_0jEQtrKW00

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis-area businesses will pay thousands to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over federal lead-based paint violations.

The EPA has fined CertaPro Painters in Florissant, Chaney Windows and Doors LLC in Maryland Heights and three Kansas City-area businesses accused of violating the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

Trending: Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

According to the EPA, the companies did not comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure and will pay $132,000 collectively as a result.

Such violations happen when a company that performs home renovations, or hires subcontractors, does not meet at least one of the following practices:

  • Obtaining certification from EPA prior to performing renovations
  • Compliance with lead safety practices
  • Proper retention of records
  • Notification to homeowners about the hazards of renovation-related lead exposure

The EPA says, when lead contaminates dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in buildings finished prior to 1978, it can cause elevated blood lead levels in children. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates.

Top Stories: Water main break causes boil advisory near Downtown St. Louis

Infants and children are particularly vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. Children can be exposed from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects.

The EPA also fined Kansas City’s Brasstacks Inc. and Two States Exteriors LLC companies, in addition to Lenexa, Kansas’ Window Nation LLC, for similar violations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis Alderman consider traffic signal safety

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress. St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro recently proposed a bill. It would turn traffic lights green when police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks pass through in emergencies. They would stay red for everyone else at an intersection.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
Illinois Business Journal

AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center

American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
GRANITE CITY, IL
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO

From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire chiefs gearing up for Budweiser Guns ‘n Hoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – (KTVI) It’s a holiday tradition that draws thousands to the Enterprise Center. Team Red and Team Blue will fight in the 35 annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event at Enterprise Center November 23rd. All of the money raised from the boxing fundairser  goes to BackStoppers. The St. Louis-based organization provides immediate […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy