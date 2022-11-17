Bears-Falcons: 3 matchups to watch in Week 11

(670 The Score) It’s Week 11. The Bears are headed down to Atlanta this week to show ex-flame Ryan Pace that, actually, they’re doing just fine without him! They’ve actually been working out a bunch and it's going really well at their job and, in fact, their social life has never been better! This week will surely be another good opportunity for the Bears to actually win an actually winnable game, and reader, I'm begging them to do so. This one isn’t even about them – this week, it’s crucially important that the Bears put an end to the insufferable discourse about specific timelines that certain wings of fans and media are attaching to them on account of being contrarian and, apparently, very bored. So how will they do that and show Pace that they’ve never felt better?! Here are a few matchups to keep an eye on as the Bears (3-7) meet the Falcons (4-6) on Sunday at noon.

Falcons WR Drake London vs. Bears CB Kyler Gordon

Despite both having played in the Pac-12 and coming into the NFL in the same draft class, London and Gordon never got the chance to line up against one another in college. (Gordon did play against Michael Pittman and Amon-Ra St. Brown though, which really makes you wonder what USC was doing all those mediocre years?) After heating up in October, the Gordon redemption narrative has slowed down a bit the last month – since his terrific performance against the Commanders, Gordon has posted Pro Football Focus game grades of 53 (bad), 49 (very bad), 44 (very, very bad) and 57 (it’s not 44!). Over those four games, he has allowed 13 catches on 16 targets for 169 yards. The good news is that Gordon hasn’t allowed a touchdown over that stretch? And he has an interception! Progress, of course, isn’t linear, but I’d argue we’re one more really bad game away from being able to officially label Gordon’s rookie year as a bummer. London, on the other hand, has the third-most receptions of any rookie wide receiver this season – despite loads of dissatisfaction about how coach Arthur Smith is treating the passing game – and he has yet to drop a pass. There’s always the chance that Gordon sees more of slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus or old friend Damiere Byrd, but I imagine Atlanta likes putting London on him a whole bunch.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Bears LB Jack Sanborn

I wanted to find the most bizarre matchup I could to recognize that the Bears’ run defense is going to have its hands extremely full this weekend, and I think Patterson vs. Sanborn is perfect in that sense. To the surprise of no one, Patterson has continued to thrive in his role, compiling 402 rushing yards in six games (he missed Week 4 through Week 8 with an injury). He’s averaging 2.78 yards per carry after contact – it’s not an elite number, but it’s roughly what the Bears' David Montgomery is averaging, if that gives you some perspective. On the other side, Sanborn is coming off the best game of his life, recording 12 tackles, two sacks and an interception that every person on the planet agrees (We all agree! Let’s move on! Please!) should’ve counted. As a team, the Falcons run the ball fairly well – they have the seventh-best rush EPA and success rate . It doesn’t bode well for a Bears’ run defense that, well, you know. Hopefully they just throw a bunch at Gordon!

Bears WR Chase Claypool vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

It certainly sounds like Terrell is going to play this weekend for the first time since being put on injured reserve. He hasn’t played since Oct. 23, and it goes without saying that getting him back is a boon for a Falcons secondary that ranks near the bottom of basically any important passing statistic. Still – this matchup is more about Claypool. Since coming to Chicago (for a second-round pick, you’ll remember), Claypool has been … what’s a less harsh word than disappointing that still conveys the same amount of disappointment? In two games, he has only been on the field for 45 snaps and has three receptions for 21 yards to show for it. There’s always an adjustment period expected, especially for weird midseason trades like this, but if he can’t get it going against this bad of a passing defense? Woof.

