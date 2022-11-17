Mariah Carey made a street-style statement while out in New York last night. The certified “Songbird Supreme” wore an outfit that was fitting for a fun-filled night out in the Big Apple. Carey donned a vibrant red bomber jacket. The outerwear had a billowy structure with a high-low hemline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also had zipper detailing at the center and small zipper accents near the shoulder. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker complemented her top with form-fitting leather leggings. To further elevate the moment, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and diamond midi...

16 MINUTES AGO