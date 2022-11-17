Read full article on original website
Report: 2 teams have emerged as ‘favorites’ to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to making his return to action, and two NFC rivals may be competing to sign the veteran wide receiver. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have emerged as the two favorites to sign Beckham, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Beckham is expected to visit with both teams at some point after Thanksgiving.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ new defensive weapon described the only reason he joined the team
The Philadelphia Eagles may be going for it all this year based on some moves they have made. Chauncey Garnder-Johnson, the safety that the Eagles traded for in the preseason has been one of their best moves, as he is the league leader in interceptions heading into week 12. Before...
Odell Beckham Jr. meeting with 2 NFL teams after Thanksgiving, receiving offers
Odell Beckham Jr. is taking a crucial step towards his NFL return after Thanksgiving, reportedly scheduled to meet with two
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
NFL Odds: Best bets for Week 11 as the playoff race heats up
This weekend will feature some fun NFL action, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs traveling to the City of Angels for a showdown with the Chargers. Although the decision to move the Buffalo game to Detroit robbed us of an all-time great snow game, there is still no shortage of good games this weekend. Keep reading and stay tuned to our NFL odds series to find out some opportunities I have my eye on for making money this weekend!
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Players makes huge move against NFL owners
Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
Sean Payton thinks every team from 1 division could make playoffs
The NFL expanded its playoff field back in 2020 and added an additional wild card team in each conference, which means it is now possible for four teams from a single division to qualify for the postseason. Sean Payton thinks there is a chance we could see that scenario unfold this year.
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley
Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley.
Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen
Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
