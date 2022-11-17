ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL Odds: Best bets for Week 11 as the playoff race heats up

This weekend will feature some fun NFL action, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs traveling to the City of Angels for a showdown with the Chargers. Although the decision to move the Buffalo game to Detroit robbed us of an all-time great snow game, there is still no shortage of good games this weekend. Keep reading and stay tuned to our NFL odds series to find out some opportunities I have my eye on for making money this weekend!
Players makes huge move against NFL owners

Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
