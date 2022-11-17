ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears QB Justin Fields named Pro Bowl sleeper

By Alyssa Barbieri
 5 days ago
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most electrifying players over the last few weeks.

Chicago has unlocked a new element of their offense with Fields’ athleticism, and he’s developing into a star right before our eyes. In the last four weeks, Fields has rushed for 467 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also completed 64 percent of his passes and thrown eight touchdowns.

It’s no surprise that Fields has garnered national praise over the last month, and he’s even emerged as a Pro Bowl sleeper, according to NFL.com’s David Carr.

Fields’ talent and big playmaking ability have been on display over the last few weeks. The shine and respect given to him will be limited by the Bears’ low win total (three), but he’s proven he can be Chicago’s franchise QB as a dual-threat player. He leads all quarterbacks and is sixth in the NFL with 749 rush yards, and his yards-per-carry mark since Week 3 (8.3) also paces the NFL in that span (min. 10 carries). Fields has a league-high 27 first-down carries on third down this season.

When looking at the NFC quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith are some of the early favorites to earn a spot. Familiar faces like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady haven’t had great seasons and aren’t locks as in seasons past.

Considering the Pro Bowl has often been a popularity contest, Fields is someone who could certainly sneak in — be it as a starter or alternate. Especially if Fields continues to shine.

You can vote for Fields to the Pro Bowl here.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

