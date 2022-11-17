ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

What Happened To Chippendales Founder Somen 'Steve' Banerjee And Is He Still Alive? His Life, Wife, And Crimes

The newest Hulu true crime mini series, Welcome to Chippendales, explores the founding of the iconic male strip club, Chippendales, back in the 1980s and the shady goings on that were tied to the business. Specifically, the series, which drops on Nov. 22 and is based on true events, dives into the life of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, showing viewers the crimes that led to his downfall.
Women's Health

Who Is 'Welcome To Chippendales' Nick De Noia And What Happened To Him? All About Murray Bartlett's Character

Hulu is dropping a juicy new drama mini series, Welcome to Chippendales, which documents the events surrounding the rise of a Los Angeles-based, all male strip club, Chippendales, in the 1980s. The show, which is based on a true story, follows Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an immigrant from Mumbai, India, who founded the club, and who eventually got into some trouble (read: he committed several crimes) as his business got off the ground.
NEW YORK STATE
Women's Health

Oti Mabuse, 32, on business goals, her post-Strictly body + facing down her fears

This winter may be looking bleak - outside your window; inside your wallet; on your newsfeed - but here to sashay into that greyish picture with energy, vivaciousness and that infectious laugh is our December issue cover star. Sure, she's not burning up the floor every week on the Strictly...
The Independent

Daniel Craig reveals food he likes least during ‘favourite holiday’ Thanksgiving

Daniel Craig has revealed his least favourite Thanksgiving food as he names the US tradition his “favourite holiday”.The British-born Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star announced in 2019 that he had been granted US citizenship, eight years after his wife, British actor Rachel Weisz, became an American citizen in 2011.In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (21 November), Craig – who lives in New York City with his family – said he had been celebrating Thanksgiving for several years now.When asked by the host if he “understands” the sentiment behind the holiday, Craig...

Comments / 0

Community Policy