New Collab Hypes Domestic Manufacturing

A new collaboration highlights the talent of local apparel manufacturers.

Denim label Imogene + Willie and outerwear brand Alpha Industries recently bowed their second collaboration, an apparel range designed and made entirely in the U.S.

The collection is part of Alpha Industries’ initiative to embrace its heritage of producing in the U.S. When it was born as a military-supply brand in 1959 it made everything in Tennessee, which is where Imogene + Willie is based and manufactures. Alpha Industries is headquartered in Chantilly, Va.

The brands teamed up for a Fall/Winter 2021 capsule called Handmade in the USA that included flight jackets, a camo jumpsuit and a quilted vest among its assortment.

This second round of the partnership includes a waxed cotton field jacket, an onion quilted CPO shirt, a patched MA-1 flight jacket, tees, fleece, military chinos and hand-distressed patches. There is also a women’s quilted bomber and pants.

Prices range from $28-$595. The collection is sold on both brands’ websites as well as at Alpha Industries new popup store in New York City and Imogene + Willie’s stores in Nashville and Austin.

K.P. McNeill, CEO of Imogene + Willie, said the partnership is an example of how a smaller domestic brand can get larger companies to “think about keeping production closer to home” and inspire consumers to think about how and where products are made.

“Over the past two years, we have been given exclusive access to the over 60 years’ worth of Alpha Industries American-made military archive, and every piece we have produced together is directly inspired by the original vintage versions,” McNeill said. “Our goal has always been to try and create a broader impact than what our smaller business can make directly. “

“We’re extremely excited to continue working with the Imogene and Willie team and appreciate their passion for producing high-quality garments with attention to detail, along with their unwavering belief in making things in the USA,” added Michael Cirker, CEO of Alpha Industries.

Imogene + Willie also recently collaborated with the footwear brand Sabah for a limited-edition collection of slip-ons made from upcycled jeans and handmade in Texas.