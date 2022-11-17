Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Ottumwa Man Faces Washington County Felony Charges
A southeast Iowa faces multiple felony charges for an incident in Washington County earlier this month. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 39-year-old Jason Robert Potts of Ottumwa. On November 8th, Potts was involved in an incident just before 4p.m. In which a caller alerted the Washington County Communications Center that they had tires stolen from a vehicle and located them on a vehicle that Potts was operating. When the caller confronted him, Potts fled and a dispute occurred in Keokuk County east of Richland at the intersection of Highways 1 and 78. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene of the dispute, and the Jefferson County Officers took Potts into custody.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Community Camera Program
Warren County residents who use a private surveillance system at their home or business can join the Warren County Community Camera Program, run by the Warren County Attorney’s Office. The program alerts law enforcement to cameras that may be in operation in the area if a crime is committed, and could potentially have information that law enforcement could use. Law enforcement will still request permission to view the footage from all cameras, and residents who join the program are under no obligation to release any video. For more information on the Warren County Community Camera Program, click below.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
Teen who pled guilty in fatal shooting outside Iowa high school to be sentenced
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The first person to be sentenced in the deadly March shooting outside Des Moines’ East High will learn his fate Monday. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez was originally charged with five different crimes including first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder. Martinez has accepted a plea deal to two counts of […]
KCCI.com
First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — "From what I am told I could have died," said Claudio Verzilli, who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Verzilli does not remember much from Saturday, Oct. 22. It was the day he was hit by a car while on a bike ride.
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Residents Well Grants
Warren County residents who have a private well on their property can take advantage of the Grants-to-Counties program to have it cleaned and monitored. The program will test the well for Total Coliform Bacteria, E. coli, and Arsenic for free, reimburse up to $500 for plugging a well, up to $300 for plugging a cistern, and up to $1,000 for well rehabilitation. For more information on the Grants-to-Counties program, contact Warren County Environmental Health.
Des Moines man gets 16 years in federal prison for 2021 fatal drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting that happened during a drug deal. Twenty-two-year-old Brett Dobberke was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges: discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with […]
kniakrls.com
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administration Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges. Court records show Sarah Harrelson and another woman tried to sell methamphetamine to an undercover officer in February in Des Moines, but authorities didn’t serve a warrant until Halloween.
kniakrls.com
Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr.
A graveside service for Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr., age 54, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 1:00 P.M. at Union Chapel Cemetery in Monroe County. Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to Pella Comfort House. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Bill’s family with his arrangements.
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. Knoxville CIty Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the development, “This project came...
kniakrls.com
Winter Driving Safety Information
The Indianola Fire Department wants to remind drivers to pay extra attention during the winter months. Driving tips during winter weather conditions include slowing your speed to account for a longer braking time, an increased following distance, never leaving your car running in the garage, and maintaining fuel levels over half to prevent freezing. The Indianola Fire Department also says you should perform maintenance on your car properly during the winter months, and to especially check your tire treads often.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council Meets
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session Monday. Many members of the Des Moines Skydivers Club were at the council meeting. A few of the club members on hand included President Brandon Stevens and Ex-President Randy Roth. The council welcomed the club to town. The Veteran’s District Plat One...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
kniakrls.com
Mitigation project addresses former strip mine sites on Pella Wildlife Area
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will begin a project to restore a portion of the Pella Wildlife Management Area that was previously used as a strip mine. The Pella Wildlife Area covers 277 acres, one mile south of Pella,...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council to Review Sign Exemption Requests
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening. The council will hold a pair of public hearings on sign exemption requests, and consider a major site plan addition to the property for a drive-thru restaurant at 102 N Jefferson Way. The council will also a public hearing on amending the city sign code, and a public hearing on the sale of property located at 1206 W 2nd Ave, and consider a preliminary plat for Indianola Industrial Park 3, and a preliminary plat for Heritage Hills 12. Before the meeting begins, the council will meet in a study session to review the Master Plan Document, and review the recommendations from the Indianola Sustainability committee.
Comments / 0