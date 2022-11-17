Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man
INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
wamwamfm.com
Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County
On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
Student charged with stealing nearly $2,500 worth of goods from Best Buy
A Purdue student working at the Sagamore Parkway Best Buy in Lafayette reportedly admitted to stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electronics and over $500 in cash from the store while working. Lafayette Police arrested Saranjit Kaur, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, on Oct. 31 after...
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Dies in Two Vehicle Crash Sunday
At approximately 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North, Lebanon, on a vehicle accident with injuries. Initial investigation has found that a Dodge Ram, driven by a Morgan Zink (28 years old) of Georgetown,...
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK. An adult male, later identified […]
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there were 17 reported car thefts. In […]
Lafayette woman dies more than 2 weeks after injuries suffered in fire
Lafayette police are asking members of the public for any information they may have about a woman who died after catching fire late last month.
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
Comments / 4