Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO