Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who...
KOMO News
Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
Two dead after shooting at The Landing in Renton
Two men are dead after a shooting at The Landing in Renton on Monday afternoon, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 2:39 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired outside the Regal Cinemas. When officers arrived, they found two men dead. Witnesses told police the shooting...
WPFO
2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside shopping mall in Washington, police say
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Authorities said two people were found dead outside a shopping mall in Renton, Washington on Monday afternoon. The Renton Police Department said officers responded to a call about shots fired around 2:40 p.m. outside the Regal Cinemas at The Landing. Police said they arrived to...
KOMO News
Midair breakup led to fatal Snohomish County plane crash, NTSB says
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Monday they believe the right wing separated in midair from a plane that crashed in Snohomish County last week. The four people who were killed in the crash were part of a test team from Seattle-based...
KOMO News
9-year-old shot in road-rage incident welcomed home; WSP says suspect vehicle was stolen
A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Nov. 11 in Renton is being welcomed home from the hospital by the community on Sunday, two days after being discharged from Harborview Medical Center. Washington State Patrol (WSP) on Sunday said troopers found...
q13fox.com
Fire destroys abandoned Seattle building
A fire tore through a South Seattle building, which was the site of an old Burger King location. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KOMO News
Redmond Animal rescue Motley Zoo closing next month
REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond animal rescue is being forced to shut its doors next month after the city found serious structural issues in the rescue's building. J'me Thomas, the executive director of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, said the city, which owns the building, found the issue while they were working on the air conditioning and determined that the structural issues with the building are not fixable.
auburnexaminer.com
VRFA Blotter: Bystander Started CPR Makes a Difference
The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 296 calls for service for the week of November 8-14, 2022 (last week 303). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,673 calls for service. This is a 4.1% increase from 2021 (13,130). Calls for Service Breakdown:
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
Aviation International News
Four Dead after Crash of Raisbeck Test Flight
Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
KOMO News
Man shot and killed in Des Moines Sunday night
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Des Moines Sunday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD), officers were called to the Waterview Crossing Apartments, located on the 21800 block of Pacific Highway South, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
KOMO News
Witness reported seeing debris coming off plane that crashed in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Update: On Nov. 19, officials confirmed four people total died in the crash. The original story is below. Investigators are probing what caused a newly-manufactured plane to crash during a flight Friday morning, killing the two people on board. The crash happened just before 10:30...
Causing driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash along I-5 pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Northgate in Seattle appeared in court on Monday. Liming Gao pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. His bail remains at $2 million. The Washington State...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
q13fox.com
'He's beating evil': Dozens welcome home 9-year-old boy shot in Renton road rage incident
BURIEN, Wash. - More than 100 people welcomed Isaiah Johns in a celebration in Burien Sunday afternoon. The 9 year-old was shot in a horrific road rage case on SR 167 near Renton on Nov. 11. Suffering gunshot wounds in his face and chest, Johns battled for his life in...
KOMO News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Ave
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a driver who is suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian early Monday morning. Officers responded to reports of a person in the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Ave N around 3:15 a.m. The 21-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
