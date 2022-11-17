REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond animal rescue is being forced to shut its doors next month after the city found serious structural issues in the rescue's building. J'me Thomas, the executive director of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, said the city, which owns the building, found the issue while they were working on the air conditioning and determined that the structural issues with the building are not fixable.

