Auburn, WA

KOMO News

Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two dead after shooting at The Landing in Renton

Two men are dead after a shooting at The Landing in Renton on Monday afternoon, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 2:39 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired outside the Regal Cinemas. When officers arrived, they found two men dead. Witnesses told police the shooting...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Midair breakup led to fatal Snohomish County plane crash, NTSB says

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Monday they believe the right wing separated in midair from a plane that crashed in Snohomish County last week. The four people who were killed in the crash were part of a test team from Seattle-based...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Redmond Animal rescue Motley Zoo closing next month

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond animal rescue is being forced to shut its doors next month after the city found serious structural issues in the rescue's building. J'me Thomas, the executive director of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, said the city, which owns the building, found the issue while they were working on the air conditioning and determined that the structural issues with the building are not fixable.
REDMOND, WA
auburnexaminer.com

VRFA Blotter: Bystander Started CPR Makes a Difference

The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 296 calls for service for the week of November 8-14, 2022 (last week 303). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,673 calls for service. This is a 4.1% increase from 2021 (13,130). Calls for Service Breakdown:
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
BELLEVUE, WA
Aviation International News

Four Dead after Crash of Raisbeck Test Flight

Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Man shot and killed in Des Moines Sunday night

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Des Moines Sunday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD), officers were called to the Waterview Crossing Apartments, located on the 21800 block of Pacific Highway South, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
DES MOINES, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Ave

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a driver who is suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian early Monday morning. Officers responded to reports of a person in the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Ave N around 3:15 a.m. The 21-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA

