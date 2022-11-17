ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Turner’s Wife Ashley: Meet The World Cup US Soccer Star’s Spouse

Matt Turner, 28, had a strong showing at the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s first game in the 2022 World Cup. As goalkeeper, Matt stopped Wales from scoring more than one goal, but the game ended in a 1-1 tie since the U.S. only scored one goal as well. This means the U.S has to play against Iran on Nov. 29, where the pressure will be on again for Matt. The New Jersey native, who plays for the Premier League club Arensal, has support from his loving wife, Ashley Herron. She congratulated Matt on Instagram before his opening game in the World Cup. “You are so deserving of this opportunity and I could not be more proud,” she wrote in the post.
