Johnson wins mile to cap off three days of Raider competition
The Shippensburg University men’s swimming team finished three days of competition on Sunday with a sixth-place team finish at the 2022 Franklin & Marshall Invitational held at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. Sophomore David Johnson (Chesterfield, Va./L.C. Bird) won the 1,650-yard freestyle, delivering a solid time of 16:32.90 to lead...
SU Women’s Basketball dominates over Holy Family
SU shot over 50% from the three and shot a season-high 48.3 percent from the field. The Shippensburg University women’s basketball controlled the possession of the game on Saturday afternoon and defeated Holy Family, 81-63, at Heiges Field House. How it happened. Shippensburg (3-1) had four players in double-digit...
SU Women’s Swimming wraps up weekend at F&M Invitational
The Shippensburg University women’s swimming team had two swimmers record first-place finishes on Sunday and made a couple new additions to the all-time Top 10 lists as the Raiders wrapped up competition at the 2022 Franklin & Marshall Invitational with a seventh-place team finish in action at the Kunkel Aquatic Center.
SU Wrestling wins big at Waynesburg Duals
The Shippensburg University wrestling team won all three of its dual meets Saturday and did so in dominating fashion at the Waynesburg Duals inside the Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse. Shippensburg (3-0) opened its dual meet schedule by dispatching Washington & Jefferson, 34-12, Waynesburg, 43-6, and Fairmont State, 42-9. Six Raider wrestlers...
SU Men’s Swimming gets four Top 5 finishes on Day 2 at F&M Invite
The Shippensburg University men’s swimming team advanced 14 of its 17 individual non-exhibition swims to evening finals on the second day of competition at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. The Raiders sit in fifth place in the team standings. Among the many impressive swims included four Top 5 finishes. Graduate...
Women’s Swimming continues weekend at F&M
The Shippensburg University women’s swimming team continued its three-day weekend at Franklin & Marshall on Saturday and sits in seventh place in the team standings through two days of competition at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. A number of Raiders delivered solid performances, but the highlight was a victory in...
Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem 1969~2022
Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem, age 53, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born April 18, 1969 in Lebanon, PA, as the son of Melvin and the late Grace (Sweigart) Diem. Eugene attended Culbertson Mennonite High School in Chambersburg. He worked as...
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman 1953~2022
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Chambersburg. Born Saturday, May 9, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lester I. and Christina Ploum Alleman. Andy was a 1972 graduate of...
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish 1943~2022
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish, 79, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away November 19, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Dora (Engle) Harnish. He and his wife, Nola M. (Nofziger) Harnish were married on...
Edgar R “Eddie” Polk obituary 1952~2022
Edgar R “Eddie” Polk, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1952 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Ed Peters and Martha Polk. Eddie was a member of the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post #6168, American Legion Post...
Sandra Lou Shantz Coy obituary 1940~2022
Ms. Sandra Lou Shantz Coy, 82, of Chambersburg, died Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 6, 1940, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Max Sharon and Emma Susan Chaney Shantz. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Ms....
Wilson Online: New degree option
Wilson College Online is providing college-bound students a new path to getting a college degree. This new, digital pathway to a Wilson degree is built upon the success of the online degrees and certifications the college has offered for many years and on its reputation for innovation and accessibility. For...
Melvin E Davis obituary 1933~2022
Melvin E Davis, 89, of Clear Spring, MD and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Charlotte’s Home Assisted Living, Maugansville, MD. Born April 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Bruce and Rachel (Webber) Davis. He was a graduate of...
Charles Eugene Sleighter Sr. 1933~2022
Mr. Charles Eugene Sleighter Sr., 89, of Chambersburg, died Sunday morning November 20, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Alice Louise Calbertson Sleighter, who died in October, 2019. Born September 19, 1933, in Virginia, he was a son of the late Garnet Monroe and Lillian...
Non-Profit Breaks Ground in Shippensburg
Luminest Community Development is excited to announce the groundbreaking on their new Shippensburg project, Citrus Grove Senior Living. Luminest will be building a three-story building with 40 residential units, on the 2.294 acres site located on Orange Street. The development consists of 36 one-bedroom and 4 two-bedroom units. All units are visitable, four fully accessible and one unit is designed for hearing/vision needs. Citrus Grove will be an affordable senior-living community for those 62 and older.
Beverly McClure obituary 1959~2022
Beverly McClure, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home. Born May 22, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Betty J. Helman McClure and the late Thomas R. McClure. Beverly was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. She was employed as distribution manager with...
Larry Franklin Hartman 1942~2022
Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marion E. (Ryan) Hartman and two daughters, Kristin Byers and her husband Sam of Newburg, PA and Nancy E. Hartman of Newburg, PA.
Robert E Taubensee obituary 1833~2022
Mr. Robert E Taubensee, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Born August 24, 1933 in Canton, OH, Mr. Taubensee graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was employed as a Meteorologist with the...
Ralph F Hefner obituary 1935~2022
Mr. Ralph F Hefner, 87, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 7, 1935 in Baltimore County, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Katherine S. (Polly) Hefner. He was a graduate of the Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore, MD...
Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022
Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
