ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition

CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Kelly Walsh JROTC celebrates Marine Corps birthday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Nov. 10, the United States Marine Corps celebrated 247 years. Today, the Kelly Walsh High School Marine JROTC marked the occasion with a Birthday Ball. “I think it’s important to recognize dates like this because for years and years these people sacrificed their lives for this country,” JROTC cadet Tyanna Montgomery said. “They’ve sacrificed a lot to help make sure we have our freedoms as U.S. citizens.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Report: Casper’s economic health improving; housing prices keep climbing

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s economic health index value was 102.3 in September 2022, up from a value of 101.2 in September 2021, the November issue of the “Casper Economic Indicators” report released Monday by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division showed. The index score considers four factors:...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

AMBER Alert canceled; 14-year-old Casper girl found in Arizona

CASPER, Wyo. — Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old Casper resident who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found in Arizona. Pratt’s guardians and family members have been notified. She had been traveling with family acquaintance James Warren Martin, 36, who is now in FBI custody, according to Casper...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

La Cocina to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper restaurant La Cocina will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the community, reviving a long-standing local tradition. From 2000 to 2014, the restaurant served free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community, though the owners stopped to celebrate the holiday together as a family. Now, the restaurant is once again opening its doors to the community on Nov. 24.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) ‘Tis the season: Casper spreads holiday cheer at tree lighting

CASPER, Wyo. — It might not yet be December, but that didn’t stop several people from getting into the holiday spirit Sunday evening. People enjoyed hot cocoa, cookies and Christmas music, and children made sure to tell Santa what they want for Christmas at the annual tree lighting at Healing Park at Conwell.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest

One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy