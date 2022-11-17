Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
Trails Center hosting ‘Holiday on the Homestead’ as it celebrates 20th anniversary in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will host its annual “Holiday on the Homestead” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 with everything from live music to model trains to hand-dipped chocolates from the Dutch oven to a gingerbread house competition. “Holiday...
Casper native driving ‘Rat Attack’ with ‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ returning to Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — The “Toughest Monster Truck Tour” will be back in Casper again on Saturday, Feb. 11, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, Nov. 25, the Ford Wyoming Center announced Monday. “As always, our entire crew really enjoys bringing our event to Casper and...
Kelly Walsh JROTC celebrates Marine Corps birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Nov. 10, the United States Marine Corps celebrated 247 years. Today, the Kelly Walsh High School Marine JROTC marked the occasion with a Birthday Ball. “I think it’s important to recognize dates like this because for years and years these people sacrificed their lives for this country,” JROTC cadet Tyanna Montgomery said. “They’ve sacrificed a lot to help make sure we have our freedoms as U.S. citizens.”
Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
Central Wyoming Hospice hosting ‘Tree of Love’ ceremony for people to remember loved ones
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be hosting its annual “Tree of Love” ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 319 S. Wilson St. The “Tree of Love” is a way for people to remember loved ones who have died. People can add special tree ornaments to the Tree of Love.
Report: Casper’s economic health improving; housing prices keep climbing
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s economic health index value was 102.3 in September 2022, up from a value of 101.2 in September 2021, the November issue of the “Casper Economic Indicators” report released Monday by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division showed. The index score considers four factors:...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Wyoming Amber Alert: 14-Year-old Feared In ‘Grooming Situation’ With 36-Year-Old Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A two-state Amber Alert dispatched to Wyoming and Montana is the result of what authorities believe is a “grooming situation” involving a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Josselyn Jeanne, a Casper woman, posted to her Facebook page Wednesday...
National gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving; Natrona County seeing prices under $3
CASPER, Wyo. — The nation’s average gas price fell for the second straight week, this time down 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64. Natrona County’s average price fell 22 cents from last week as local gas stations started offering regular gasoline for less than $3 per gallon.
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
AMBER Alert canceled; 14-year-old Casper girl found in Arizona
CASPER, Wyo. — Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old Casper resident who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found in Arizona. Pratt’s guardians and family members have been notified. She had been traveling with family acquaintance James Warren Martin, 36, who is now in FBI custody, according to Casper...
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
Natrona Schools inviting guardians of incoming kindergartners to Dual Language Immersion meetings
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is inviting parents and guardians of children preparing to start kindergarten in fall 2023 to a number of Dual Language Immersion program informational meetings. Attending a meeting is required for parents and guardians who want to enroll their child in one...
(PHOTOS) Casper high school, middle school students awarded at National FFA Convention
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Natrona County High School and CY Middle School students earned recognition at the National FFA Convention, the Natrona County School District said in a Nov. 17 press release. Bridger Haigler and Lorelai Wolfe finished seventh in the nation in the Division II Animal...
La Cocina to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper restaurant La Cocina will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the community, reviving a long-standing local tradition. From 2000 to 2014, the restaurant served free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community, though the owners stopped to celebrate the holiday together as a family. Now, the restaurant is once again opening its doors to the community on Nov. 24.
(PHOTOS) ‘Tis the season: Casper spreads holiday cheer at tree lighting
CASPER, Wyo. — It might not yet be December, but that didn’t stop several people from getting into the holiday spirit Sunday evening. People enjoyed hot cocoa, cookies and Christmas music, and children made sure to tell Santa what they want for Christmas at the annual tree lighting at Healing Park at Conwell.
Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
