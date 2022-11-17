Read full article on original website
Seattle's record-setting dry spell ends — and icy winds are coming
Tuesday's rain marks a return to normal for Seattle after the city set a new November dry streak record of 14 days, breaking the previous 13-day record set in 2000. The unusual dry spell was caused by a high pressure system that kept storms out and led to stagnant air, poor air quality and burn bans.
Bison’s relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond
BULL HOLLOW, Okla. (AP) — Ryan Mackey quietly sang a sacred Cherokee verse as he pulled a handful of tobacco out of a zip-close bag. Reaching over a barbed wire fence, he scattered the leaves onto the pasture where a growing herd of bison — popularly known as American buffalo — grazed in northeastern Oklahoma.
