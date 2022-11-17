Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure

Read full article on original website
Fired while out on disability, workers have little recourse under Missouri law
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability. Twice in October we brought you reports on workers fired while recovering from injury after high-profile incidents. Work zone crash survivor Mike Brown was fired by...
Missourians rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds
With Thanksgiving around the corner, new study finds Four State residents are among the most unhealthiest in the U.S. (KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, government studies have shown emergency room visits increase during the holiday season, with New York City doctors estimating a 5-to-12% spike. According to a study from the Journal of the American Heart Association, holiday heart attacks are real, and lead to a 4% increase in heart-related deaths.
Google settles with Missouri, 39 other states over location tracking practices
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Multinational tech giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over its location tracking practices. It’s the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in United States history. Missouri’s share of the settlement is nearly $8.7 million. The 40 attorneys...
Missouri researchers test wastewater for the flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Researchers in Missouri have been testing wastewater for spikes of COVID-19 for nearly three years, but could the samples also be tested for the flu?. Missouri is reporting more than 4,000 flu cases. Normally, the state doesn’t see those numbers until late December. With the current “tripledemic,” RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], influenza and COVID-19, are there any detectors in your wastewater that could warn the state of possible spikes?
Spire expanding energy assistance program, see if you qualify
ST. LOUIS — Spire is expanding the eligibility requirements for its DollarHelp program and increasing it’s total annual amount to help customers this winter amid inflation and rising costs. Customers with household incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level (FPL) can qualify for the energy assistance...
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas since 2012 with the winning numbers 7-28-62-63-64 Powerball 10.
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-20-22
After starting out the day with record low temperatures in the middle and upper teens, a pleasant warm up is in store today, as temperatures just a few hundred feet above the ground are at least 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the frigid surface air mass. This much warmer air will begin to mix down to the surface through the morning hours. Additionally, as an area of high pressure slides just east of the Four States, in position over the mid Mississippi Valley; the low level flow will become southerly. The combination of this warm temperature advection and full sunshine should help us rise at least 5 to 6 degrees above Saturday’s maximum temperatures. Highs this afternoon should reach the middle and upper 40s. And, wind speeds won’t be as fast as yesterday’s strong northerly flow, so wind chill indices won’t be as punishing as what we experienced on Saturday. We will enjoy some rather decent weather heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, with a warming trend that will result in high temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday, middle 50s Tuesday, and close to 60 degrees on Wednesday. Skies should remain filled with sunshine through Tuesday, although strengthening southerly flow in advance of an upper trough on Wednesday may bring a few more clouds to the area; especially later in the day. Forecast uncertainty increases around Thanksgiving with computer model forecasts having difficulty with the possible formation of an upper level low over the Lower Mississippi Valley. At this time, it appears that there will be a few more clouds around on Thursday, and there is a small chance for a shower. This part of the forecast will come into better focus in the next couple days, as model forecasts resolve the strength and position of this system developing within the influence of the southern branch of the polar jet. A positive aspect concerning the Thursday through Sunday period, when holiday travel is at a maximum; is that it looks like temperatures will be a little too warm for any frozen precipitation.
