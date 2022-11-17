Read full article on original website
Microsoft says it offered Sony 10-year deal to keep ‘Call Of Duty’ on PlayStation
Microsoft has said that it offered Sony a 10-year deal to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal that was estimated to cost approximately £50billion ($68billion USD). The move has faced increasing criticism, with numerous regulatory bodies voicing their concerns of the future of COD in particular.
