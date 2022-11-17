Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
National Grid packs Brady Market Thanksgiving meals for Syracuse families in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of their “Season of Giving” charitable effort, Syracuse National Grid employees are volunteering their time to pack Thanksgiving meals provided by Brady Market to help families in need. Brady Market, on Syracuse’s Near Westside, is providing meals on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23 to individuals and families […]
localsyr.com
Brady Market to provide 180 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year. “Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.
Fulton Christmas tree lighting event adds new features
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton’s Christmas tree lighting event is going to be bigger and better than ever this year with two new features: a horse-drawn sleigh and fireworks! The Christmas tree lighting is a free event scheduled for Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Veterans Park across […]
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
localsyr.com
A ‘Polar Plunge’ to benefit Special Olympics New York
(WSYR-TV) — Upstate got a real taste of winter over the weekend, and it’s about to get even colder for another daring group. That group is getting ready to take “The Polar Plunge” to support our local Special Olympics. Michaela Darbyshire works with Special Olympics New York and Lieutenant Chris Koeppe is with the Onondaga County sheriff’s office. Diane Budnar is a Special Olympic athlete.
localsyr.com
Oswego Mayor Barlow partners with Mudd Murphy for “Tithe My Shoes” Drive at City Hall
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mayor Barlow has partnered with former Mayor of Central Square, Millard “Mudd” Murphy, and Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair to hold the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive at Oswego City Hall. The program was created in 2014 when Mudd...
This Rome Family Caused A “Roar” With Taking Care Of The Snow
Man, some areas of Central New York got hit with some really heavy snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon. But, one local family in Rome really did their best to make the best of it. In fact, it made a lot of people laugh driving by.
cnycentral.com
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
wrvo.org
After dumping several feet across the North Country, heavy lake effect snow shifts south Sunday
After more than 5 feet of lake effect snow fell across parts of the North Country from Friday night to Saturday night, the lake effect snow is expected to shift south across parts of Oswego and Oneida counties during the day Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, Watertown picked...
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse administrative offices closing Thursday and Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -The City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closing on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 in honor of Thanksgiving. Trash and recycling will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday and collect Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
localsyr.com
Avoid holiday injuries with these safety tips
(WSYR-TV) — The holidays can be a wonderful time, but not everything we partake in is great for your health. Julie Panna of the Onondaga County Medial Society joined Bridge Street Monday to discuss some key tips for staying healthy during the holiday season. Reasons for holiday injuries:. Not...
localsyr.com
Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
localsyr.com
Symphoria Celebrates 10-year anniversary
(WSYR-TV) — Symphoria, the orchestra of Central New York, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. There is also a new book out by Dr. Barbara Shelkin Davis chronicling the rebirth of the orchestra. The book describes describes the rebirth of the symphony, one of only two musician-governed orchestras in the...
localsyr.com
Over 6 1/2 feet of snow near Buffalo from storm
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Lake effect snow last Thursday into the weekend brought staggering amounts of snow to parts of Western and Northern New York. The highest storm total reported by the National Weather Service is now 81.2″ in Hamburg which is situated just south of Downtown Buffalo.
Rising Country Star Making Huge Stop in Central NY in the New Year
Get ready! Another rising country star is making his way to Central New York next year. Add this to your list of must-see shows in 2022. Parker McCollum is excited to announce he is coming to St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. It's all part of his "Summer...
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
See the rankings for 173 Central NY individual schools on state ELA, math tests
Skaneateles Middle School and Enders Road Elementary School topped the rankings of Central New York school buildings on the latest round of New York state tests in math and English language arts. Skaneateles Middle ranked first out of 173 schools in a five-county region of Central New York for ELA...
Comments / 0