Liverpool, NY

National Grid packs Brady Market Thanksgiving meals for Syracuse families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of their “Season of Giving” charitable effort, Syracuse National Grid employees are volunteering their time to pack Thanksgiving meals provided by Brady Market to help families in need. Brady Market, on Syracuse’s Near Westside, is providing meals on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23 to individuals and families […]
Brady Market to provide 180 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year. “Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.
Fulton Christmas tree lighting event adds new features

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton’s Christmas tree lighting event is going to be bigger and better than ever this year with two new features: a horse-drawn sleigh and fireworks! The Christmas tree lighting is a free event scheduled for Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Veterans Park across […]
City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
A ‘Polar Plunge’ to benefit Special Olympics New York

(WSYR-TV) — Upstate got a real taste of winter over the weekend, and it’s about to get even colder for another daring group. That group is getting ready to take “The Polar Plunge” to support our local Special Olympics. Michaela Darbyshire works with Special Olympics New York and Lieutenant Chris Koeppe is with the Onondaga County sheriff’s office. Diane Budnar is a Special Olympic athlete.
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
City of Syracuse administrative offices closing Thursday and Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -The City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closing on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 in honor of Thanksgiving. Trash and recycling will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday and collect Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
Avoid holiday injuries with these safety tips

(WSYR-TV) — The holidays can be a wonderful time, but not everything we partake in is great for your health. Julie Panna of the Onondaga County Medial Society joined Bridge Street Monday to discuss some key tips for staying healthy during the holiday season. Reasons for holiday injuries:. Not...
Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
Symphoria Celebrates 10-year anniversary

(WSYR-TV) — Symphoria, the orchestra of Central New York, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. There is also a new book out by Dr. Barbara Shelkin Davis chronicling the rebirth of the orchestra. The book describes describes the rebirth of the symphony, one of only two musician-governed orchestras in the...
Over 6 1/2 feet of snow near Buffalo from storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Lake effect snow last Thursday into the weekend brought staggering amounts of snow to parts of Western and Northern New York. The highest storm total reported by the National Weather Service is now 81.2″ in Hamburg which is situated just south of Downtown Buffalo.
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
