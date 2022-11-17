Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge
A rumor recently surfaced stating that the New York Yankees offered superstar Aaron Judge a $337 million dollar contract, per Hector Gomez and Ramon D. Carmona. Although this is just a rumor, there is no denying the fact that Judge is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. In the end, depending on […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres looking to add former MVP to mix with Juan Soto, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.
RUMOR: Dodgers, Angels leading free agency charge for Mitch Haniger
MLB free agency is in full swing, and with it comes countless of rumors around hot names in the market. One of the names floating around in the market is Mitch Haniger, the long-time center fielder for the Seattle Mariners. A few months removed from their magical run in the postseason, teams are already calling about Haniger’s availability.
Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender Cody Bellinger on Friday. LA is now in the process of looking for a Bellinger replacement in centerfield. However, Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman commented on LA’s decision to move on from Bellinger, per The Orange County Register. “Obviously it’s been a unique path for Cody […] The post Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking Dodgers’ rival linked to Cody Bellinger in MLB free agency
When the Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with Cody Bellinger, they likely did not expect their biggest rival to pursue him in free agency. However, a recent report states that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on Bellinger, per Sporting Green on Twitter. The Giants have admitted that they are willing to spend big […] The post The shocking Dodgers’ rival linked to Cody Bellinger in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report
Jacob deGrom is the best available pitcher in MLB free agency. The right-hander, who’s spent his entire career in New York with the Mets, has been linked to a number of different teams this offseason. However, a new report from the New York Post will excite Mets’ fans. “A free agent after opting out from […] The post Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Giants-Aaron Judge sales pitches that will make him leave Yankees
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are well underway in the MLB currently, as teams from all across the league are doing whatever they can to sway the slugging outfielder to leave the New York Yankees at the altar and find a new home. One team who has been successful in getting Judge to at least listen to them is the San Francisco Giants, who will have a free agent meeting with Judge.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
Scott Boras drops truth bomb on Cody Bellinger’s free agency non-negotiable
The Los Angeles Dodgers just recently decided not to tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, which likely very much means that it’s the end of the road for him in Dodgers blue. Bellinger has seen his numbers take a plunge over the past couple of years, but he remains an interesting free agent, given his history when he was at his peak plus the fact that he is just 27 years old. He will just have to leave it to super agent Scott Boras to find a way to land him an ideal contract in the offseason.
3 sneaky MLB free agents Blue Jays must target
The Toronto Blue Jays have recently been linked to former Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Cody Bellinger. People love to throw around superstar names as well including Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom. But the Blue Jays already feature an impressive roster. If they can tie up some loose ends in free agency, Toronto may be able […] The post 3 sneaky MLB free agents Blue Jays must target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kodai Senga’s free agent market gets a Yankees, Red Sox twist
The Kodai Senga free agent market is heating up. He’s already been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres. But a recent report paired him with a couple of AL East rivals. Jon Morosi reports that the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have reached out to Senga’s representatives.
Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency
The San Francisco Giants are considered to be the New York Yankees’ biggest threat in the Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes, and latest reports indicate that they are making their move. In fact, a recent video of Judge is going viral, as it showed the Yankees slugger arriving in...
RUMOR: Giants linked to this star outfielder amid Aaron Judge pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are coming off a poor 2022 campaign where they finished with an 81-81 record and missed out on the playoffs altogether. But, it appears the team is ready to spend big this winter, whether it ends up being prized free agent Aaron Judge or another outfielder, or both.
RUMOR: Diamondbacks open to CF trade, but 1 player is off limits
The MLB hot stove is cooking up some spicy rumors right now, and it looks like the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to get in on the action. The Diamondbacks may be rebuilding, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to make some moves this offseason. And even with all the attention being focused on the free agent market right now, Arizona could be in position to run the trade market over the next few months.
RUMOR: Russell Westbrook trade now off the table for Lakers?
Ever since he started coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook looked like an entirely different player. He’s fully embraced his role with the second unit, and it has clearly paid dividends for both himself and his team. Russ has been so impressive that at this point, the Lakers front office […] The post RUMOR: Russell Westbrook trade now off the table for Lakers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
