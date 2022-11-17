ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge

A rumor recently surfaced stating that the New York Yankees offered superstar Aaron Judge a $337 million dollar contract, per Hector Gomez and Ramon D. Carmona. Although this is just a rumor, there is no denying the fact that Judge is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. In the end, depending on […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender Cody Bellinger on Friday. LA is now in the process of looking for a Bellinger replacement in centerfield. However, Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman commented on LA’s decision to move on from Bellinger, per The Orange County Register. “Obviously it’s been a unique path for Cody […] The post Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking Dodgers’ rival linked to Cody Bellinger in MLB free agency

When the Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with Cody Bellinger, they likely did not expect their biggest rival to pursue him in free agency. However, a recent report states that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on Bellinger, per Sporting Green on Twitter. The Giants have admitted that they are willing to spend big […] The post The shocking Dodgers’ rival linked to Cody Bellinger in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report

Jacob deGrom is the best available pitcher in MLB free agency. The right-hander, who’s spent his entire career in New York with the Mets, has been linked to a number of different teams this offseason. However, a new report from the New York Post will excite Mets’ fans. “A free agent after opting out from […] The post Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Giants-Aaron Judge sales pitches that will make him leave Yankees

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are well underway in the MLB currently, as teams from all across the league are doing whatever they can to sway the slugging outfielder to leave the New York Yankees at the altar and find a new home. One team who has been successful in getting Judge to at least listen to them is the San Francisco Giants, who will have a free agent meeting with Judge.
Scott Boras drops truth bomb on Cody Bellinger’s free agency non-negotiable

The Los Angeles Dodgers just recently decided not to tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, which likely very much means that it’s the end of the road for him in Dodgers blue. Bellinger has seen his numbers take a plunge over the past couple of years, but he remains an interesting free agent, given his history when he was at his peak plus the fact that he is just 27 years old. He will just have to leave it to super agent Scott Boras to find a way to land him an ideal contract in the offseason.
3 sneaky MLB free agents Blue Jays must target

The Toronto Blue Jays have recently been linked to former Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Cody Bellinger. People love to throw around superstar names as well including Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom. But the Blue Jays already feature an impressive roster. If they can tie up some loose ends in free agency, Toronto may be able […] The post 3 sneaky MLB free agents Blue Jays must target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kodai Senga’s free agent market gets a Yankees, Red Sox twist

The Kodai Senga free agent market is heating up. He’s already been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres. But a recent report paired him with a couple of AL East rivals. Jon Morosi reports that the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have reached out to Senga’s representatives.
RUMOR: Diamondbacks open to CF trade, but 1 player is off limits

The MLB hot stove is cooking up some spicy rumors right now, and it looks like the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to get in on the action. The Diamondbacks may be rebuilding, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to make some moves this offseason. And even with all the attention being focused on the free agent market right now, Arizona could be in position to run the trade market over the next few months.
RUMOR: Russell Westbrook trade now off the table for Lakers?

Ever since he started coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook looked like an entirely different player. He’s fully embraced his role with the second unit, and it has clearly paid dividends for both himself and his team. Russ has been so impressive that at this point, the Lakers front office […] The post RUMOR: Russell Westbrook trade now off the table for Lakers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
