The Los Angeles Dodgers just recently decided not to tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, which likely very much means that it’s the end of the road for him in Dodgers blue. Bellinger has seen his numbers take a plunge over the past couple of years, but he remains an interesting free agent, given his history when he was at his peak plus the fact that he is just 27 years old. He will just have to leave it to super agent Scott Boras to find a way to land him an ideal contract in the offseason.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO