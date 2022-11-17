Read full article on original website
KCJJ
City of Iowa City begins advertising city council vacancy
The city of Iowa City is officially soliciting applications to fill a vacancy on the city council. On November 9th, councilor Janice Weiner submitted her resignation following her successful election to the Iowa Senate. Weiner’s resignation is effective as of January 1st. According to a news release issued by...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCJJ
Oxford man wanted for violating no-contact order in North Liberty arrested for allegedly stealing trail cam in Washington County
An Oxford man wanted for violating a no-contact order in North Liberty has been arrested in Washington County after allegedly stealing a trail cam. Washington County dispatch records indicate sheriff’s deputies were called to an address on Red Oak Avenue…between Washington and Crawfordsville…just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon for a subject who had stolen a camera set up along a nature trail. The camera reportedly captured both the suspect’s image and that of his vehicle before it went off-line.
KCJJ
IC cash advance employee accused of defrauding company by creating fake loans
An employee at an Iowa City cash advance company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business by creating fake loans. Iowa City Police say the scheme saw 35-year-old Niastarra Conley of Marion create fraudulent loans in the names of her friends and family while working at Advance America on 1st Avenue between December of 2021 and January of 2022. The loan recipients would reportedly close down their accounts after receiving the money, preventing Advance America from recouping the debt. Conley allegedly falsified employment history and financial information when creating the loans.
KCJJ
CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
KCJJ
Johnson County recognized as Dementia Friendly Community
Johnson County was recently recognized as an official Dementia Friendly Community through Dementia Friendly America. The organization equips communities in becoming dementia friendly and supporting people living with dementia. County officials say an action team was created for area organizations to focus and collaborate on dementia issues in the community....
KCJJ
Lesson not learned: For second month in a row, North Liberty man arrested on felony meth charges after driving on barred license
Driving with meth in the car is risky, but the risk is even greater when you’re driving on a barred license. That’s lesson a North Liberty man apparently failed to learn on Sunday after he was arrested on felony charges under those same circumstances after a similar incident last month.
