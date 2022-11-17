An employee at an Iowa City cash advance company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business by creating fake loans. Iowa City Police say the scheme saw 35-year-old Niastarra Conley of Marion create fraudulent loans in the names of her friends and family while working at Advance America on 1st Avenue between December of 2021 and January of 2022. The loan recipients would reportedly close down their accounts after receiving the money, preventing Advance America from recouping the debt. Conley allegedly falsified employment history and financial information when creating the loans.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO