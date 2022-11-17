Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Late Ballots, Received by Deadline, Could Lead to Recount in Mirra/Kassner Rep. Race
A week ago, Rep. Lenny Mirra went to bed believing he had been re-elected to his 2nd Essex District seat by 84 votes, but a recount may be in the works. A trickle of eligible votes counted after the initial election day burst slashed the Georgetown Republican’s tight margin to a nearly microscopic one. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether any more ballots are still outstanding, but a recount appears likely to decide whether the incumbent Republican secures a sixth term or first-time Democratic challenger Kristin Kassner flips the seat.
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
MA Gov. Baker says Washington's 'inability' to fix immigration will cost Massachusetts $139 million
Massachusett's Governor Charlie Baker is once again asking for assistance with the strain migrants have place on the state's shelter system, this time in the form of $139 million.
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
Fall in Massachusetts has been a great one so far. We have had the opportunity to experience some rich foliage and have been treated to mild almost summer-like weather but now it's getting colder and it's time to bundle up. Still, I have no complaints about the weather. I love fall in Massachusetts, don't you?
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
Minor snowfall forecast in parts of Massachusetts; New York hit by 5-plus feet
There is likely no need for Massachusetts residents to bust out any shovels or sleds, but parts of the Bay State are expected to see minor snowfall later this weekend. Northwestern parts of the state, primarily in Berkshire County and Franklin County, should see some snow showers Sunday afternoon. However, less than an inch of snow is expected to fall. Otherwise, dry weather is forecast most of Saturday and early next week, according to the meteorologists.
Comments / 0