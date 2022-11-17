ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WHAV

Late Ballots, Received by Deadline, Could Lead to Recount in Mirra/Kassner Rep. Race

A week ago, Rep. Lenny Mirra went to bed believing he had been re-elected to his 2nd Essex District seat by 84 votes, but a recount may be in the works. A trickle of eligible votes counted after the initial election day burst slashed the Georgetown Republican’s tight margin to a nearly microscopic one. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether any more ballots are still outstanding, but a recount appears likely to decide whether the incumbent Republican secures a sixth term or first-time Democratic challenger Kristin Kassner flips the seat.
GEORGETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Minor snowfall forecast in parts of Massachusetts; New York hit by 5-plus feet

There is likely no need for Massachusetts residents to bust out any shovels or sleds, but parts of the Bay State are expected to see minor snowfall later this weekend. Northwestern parts of the state, primarily in Berkshire County and Franklin County, should see some snow showers Sunday afternoon. However, less than an inch of snow is expected to fall. Otherwise, dry weather is forecast most of Saturday and early next week, according to the meteorologists.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

