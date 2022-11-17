ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Epilepsy causes and prevention

By Len Rome
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Epilepsy is more common than many may think, and it can strike at any age, so it’s important to know how to lower the chance of a seizure.

Neurologists say one in every 26 Americans has a risk of developing epilepsy.

Dr. Joseph Sirven, chairman of the Department of Neurology at Mayo Clinic, gave some insight into the possibility of having a seizure.

“Every brain has the potential to have a seizure,” Sirven said. “It just depends on what the circumstances are and what are the conditions around it that may lead to a seizure or epilepsy in some people.”

Mental health crises are excluded from some state abortion exemptions

Some people are born with epilepsy while others develop it from head trauma, certain infections, brain tumors, stroke, hemorrhages or even Alzheimer’s disease.

Most epilepsy patients can control their seizures with medication. Others with more severe cases may need surgery or an implant that can control seizures.

One of the most important ways to lower the risk of epilepsy is to avoid alcohol. Other methods of lowering risk include keeping stress levels low and getting plenty of sleep.

