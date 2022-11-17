RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Higher costs of Thanksgiving staples mean more families may choose to eat at a local restaurant, or if you live in the Biggest Little City, a casino. Eating at a restaurant is usually more expensive. However, the cost of dining out rose 8.6 percent over the last year while the cost of eating at home jumped 12.4 percent over the same period, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meaning that dishes at your favorite restaurant are closer in price to your food at home.

