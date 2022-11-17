Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sierra Nevada Job Corps seeking students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lilie De La Rosa is creating the house of her dreams. She’s been here at the Sierra Nevada Job Corps for a year now, and believes she’s found the future job of her dreams. It all started she says when she entered the building...
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
Warm Springs Correctional Center to close
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday it will be closing the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City. In a press release, the department said it is closing the facility as a means to increase safety and security and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into...
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains difference between headaches, migraines and vestibular migraines
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how migraines are different from normal headaches and the signs to look for to determine if you could be diagnosed with vestibular migraines. Many of Dr. Gates’ patients have come to his practice after having had migraines for years and now want to get to the root of their issue.
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
U.S. Postal Service gears up for holiday rush
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Like accountants anticipating tax day people at the post office know what’s coming with the holidays. It’s going to be busy, but, “hey, really get into it,” says Robert Hamm, the Supervisor for Customer Support at Reno’s Main Post Office on Vassar Street. “They wear their Santa hats. We know this is our time to shine and it makes them all that happier to do it.”
Police crack down on Reno sideshow, issue 19 citations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Saturday night crackdown on car sideshow activity in Reno led to 19 citations, an arrest for driving under the influence and one towed vehicle, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. In all, law enforcement made 22 traffic stops. The Nevada State Police and the Washoe County...
Holiday Antique Shopping
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost time to start thinking about holiday shopping. If you’re looking for items that are unique that you can’t find online or at a big box store, why not try an antique store? Michael Robbins, owner of Hanifan’s Arts & Antiques in Carson City, visited KOLO 8 to talk about the kind of shopping experience people can get at antique stores.
As grocery prices soar, local restaurants and casinos could offer affordable options for Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Higher costs of Thanksgiving staples mean more families may choose to eat at a local restaurant, or if you live in the Biggest Little City, a casino. Eating at a restaurant is usually more expensive. However, the cost of dining out rose 8.6 percent over the last year while the cost of eating at home jumped 12.4 percent over the same period, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meaning that dishes at your favorite restaurant are closer in price to your food at home.
Peppermill hosts 7th annual ‘Pie it Forward’ Bake Sale fundraiser benefitting local non-profit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, November 20th, Peppermill Reno hosted its 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale, selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7 with all proceeds going directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who are recovering from substance abuse. “It’s a big...
Making Thanksgiving Dementia-Friendly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has some tips that can help during the holiday season. Families who are impacted by Dementia-related illness can have a stress-free Thanksgiving by making a plan that fits their schedule. Prepare your loved one before the celebration by showing pictures,...
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, starting at 4:00 p.m. Dinner will be served to all in need at their Mission at 355 Record Street in Reno. They will be providing hot holiday meals for Senior Centers and Family Housing Apartments.
Hometowne Christmas parade returns to Sparks next week
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is inviting the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
Catholic Charities gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Preparations are underway for the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. The non-profit will host the event Thursday. The Nugget is partnering with Catholic Charities to help put on the meal. Anyone will be able to stop by and pick up a plate...
Ashley's forecast
First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off its first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kid’s crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.
Nevada defeats Stanislaus State for first win of the season
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball defeated Stanislaus State 85-35 on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center for their first win of the season. Stanislaus State’s 35 points were the second fewest by a Nevada opponent in the NCAA Era. It is the lowest point total by a Nevada opponent since December 29, 1988 (30 vs. San Francisco State).
Suspect arrested on open murder charges in south Reno shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is facing open murder charges after a woman was found shot to death in south Reno. The victim was found lying in the street on Offenhauser Drive early Sunday morning. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Reno Police say...
