Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
CANTON, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor imagines higher-density redevelopment of federal site downtown

ANN ARBOR, MI — With interest in seeing more high-density development downtown, Ann Arbor officials are imagining a redevelopment of the Federal Building site. The 1977 building at 200 E. Liberty St. — between Fourth and Five avenues — includes a U.S. Post Office, U.S. District Court and offices for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor’s new City Council ‘most diverse in our city’s history,’ mayor pro tem says

ANN ARBOR, MI — The first meeting of Ann Arbor’s new City Council was a quick one, lasting just 46 minutes and ending hours earlier than the last council often adjourned. Without factional divisions, the bitter exchanges and bickering that has carried through many meetings in recent years was nonexistent Monday night, Nov. 21, as council cruised through nearly 20 agenda items without debate.
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.

Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location

YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
YPSILANTI, MI
The Center Square

Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public

(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
DETROIT, MI
