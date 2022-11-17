Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
Ann Arbor imagines higher-density redevelopment of federal site downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — With interest in seeing more high-density development downtown, Ann Arbor officials are imagining a redevelopment of the Federal Building site. The 1977 building at 200 E. Liberty St. — between Fourth and Five avenues — includes a U.S. Post Office, U.S. District Court and offices for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
Reading, farming and food pantry groups set to receive $2M from Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An urban farm, a slew of food pantries and a literacy program aiming to build a home library inside every Ypsilanti home are all on the receiving end of a $2-million infusion to local nonprofits and grassroots groups coming from Washtenaw County. On Wednesday, Nov. 16,...
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
Ann Arbor’s new City Council ‘most diverse in our city’s history,’ mayor pro tem says
ANN ARBOR, MI — The first meeting of Ann Arbor’s new City Council was a quick one, lasting just 46 minutes and ending hours earlier than the last council often adjourned. Without factional divisions, the bitter exchanges and bickering that has carried through many meetings in recent years was nonexistent Monday night, Nov. 21, as council cruised through nearly 20 agenda items without debate.
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
‘Yes in our backyard.’ Affordable housing advocates rally in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Chants of “housing is a human right” and “a box is not a home” echoed through downtown Ann Arbor as affordable housing advocates called attention to homelessness and housing insecurity on Saturday. The Nov. 19 Hustle for Housing Rally and March...
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants for a take-and-bake Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Thanksgiving Day may be best known for turkey, gratitude and family, it’s also known by another hallmark -- way too many hours spent sweating over the stove. For those looking to skip the time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, Ann Arbor has plenty of...
The Oakland Press
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location
YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public
(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
