Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Pulled after poor showing
Cousins completed just 12 of 23 pass attempts for 105 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to Dallas. Cousins was harassed by the Cowboys pass rush from start to finish, resulting in seven sacks for a collective loss of 49 yards Sunday. The offensive line stood no chance against Micah Parsons and company, and the team lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) to add insult to literal injury. Cousins was pulled for the fourth quarter of this lopsided loss, and Nick Mullens finished the contest with the rest of the backups. Things won't get any easier for the veteran signal-caller with a short week on tap against a tough Patriots defense Thursday. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that the Thanksgiving game will be an indoor home matchup, as opposed to playing a late-season game in harsh conditions at Foxborough.
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Goes back to practice squad
Cager reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. The 25-year-old was elevated for the third game in a row, as he continued to serve as the Giants' top tight end with Daniel Bellinger (eye) still sidelined Week 11. As a result, Cager logged season highs in receptions (two), receiving yards (20) and targets (three) while playing the vast majority of New York's offensive snaps (56) ahead of Tanner Hudson (12) and Chris Myarick (eight). While this outing marked Cager's last available elevation from the Giants' practice squad, he's likely played himself into a spot on the team's active roster.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: QB picture as muddled as ever; Bucs target passer; Eagles land two offensive weapons
Another weekend of college football means another week of trying to figure out what it means for this quarterback class. Bryce Young is who we thought he was, and C.J. Stroud continues to make his case as QB2, at least based on production. But Will Levis remains the wild card,...
Frappart becomes 1st woman ref for men's World Cup match
Stephanie Frappart of France became the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup match on Tuesday night when Mexico played Poland
Why the Bulls are quickly emerging as the NBA's primary rebuild candidate this season
Give the Chicago Bulls credit for trying, at least. In an NBA world defined by teams either trading away all of their picks or hoarding everyone else's, they strove for a middle ground. Rather than give up all of their draft equity for a single star, they spread a healthy amount across several players. Two picks for Nikola Vucevic. One for DeMar DeRozan. Some role players for Lonzo Ball. The idea was deceptively simple: if everyone else is going to sell out for two or three great players, we can corner the market and flawed but good ones.
Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game
With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Looks to be trending toward absence
Murray (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City, appears unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that Colt McCoy will "definitively" start Monday, with the Cardinals having known since last week that Murray wasn't on track to play. After sitting out last week's win over the Rams with a hamstring injury, Murray took part in practices Thursday through Saturday, though merely as a limited participant. The Cardinals seemingly want to see him put in a full practice -- or at least get more practice reps under his belt -- before clearing him for game action. Expect Murray to be included on the team's inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. With McCoy on tap for another start, third-stringer Trace McSorley will serve as his backup for the second week in a row. Murray presumably will set his sights on a return to the lineup in Week 12 against the Chargers back in Arizona.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
NFL DFS Monday Night Football picks: Optimal 49ers vs. Cardinals fantasy lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel
NFL Week 11 comes to a close with a NFC West rivalry game between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers and Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. Kyler Murray (hamstring) is expected to be out, while DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is expected to play for Arizona. McCoy will start in place of Murray. The latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds suggest that this MNF game will be one-sided in favor of San Francisco, making it imperative to hit on the San Francisco players in the MNF NFL DFS player pool when building your MNF NFL DFS strategy. As one of the most dynamic players the NFL has ever seen, should 49ers all-purpose back Christian McCaffrey be considered a must-start players in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Or would building around Rondale Moore, Trey McBride, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, James Conner, or Greg Dortch, who all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be a better strategy?
NFL Week 12 early odds: Chiefs two-touchdown favorites over defending champs, Titans home 'dogs vs. Bengals
Eleven weeks of football are nearly in the books and we've now reached the Thanksgiving mile marker on the schedule. We have three games on deck for the Thursday holiday and each matchup has some fascinating storylines. Buffalo looks to claw its way back atop the AFC playoff picture as they visit a Lions team that is fresh off a win over the Giants. Then New York gets us rolling in the second contest of the day when they go to Dallas to face a surging Cowboys team. They are coming off a dominating win over the Vikings, who'll play host to the Patriots in the triple-header finale.
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Takes advantage of injuries
Moore caught five of six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. The Chiefs entered Week 11 already down JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen), and they lost Kadarius Toney (hamstring) before halftime Sunday. The team's injury misfortune opened up an opportunity for Moore to put his skills on display. The rookie wideout did just that, setting new career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (63). It is currently unclear if Kansas City's receiver room will get any healthier next week, so the 22-year-old could find himself starting opposite Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Rams next Sunday. If that scenario were to unfold, Moore could be a sneaky play in Week 12, especially if shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey is tasked with covering the more-proven MVS.
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Limited Monday
Jones (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports. Jones suffered an ankle injury and briefly left Sunday's win over the Jets, but he returned and took a line-drive punt back 84 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with just five seconds left in regulation. His presence on Monday's estimated report isn't concerning, but if he doesn't return to full participation Tuesday or Wednesday, he'll be in danger of missing New England's Thanksgiving day matchup against the Vikings.
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Leads 49ers in rushing
Mitchell rushed the ball nine times for 59 yards in Monday's 38-10 win over Arizona. Mitchell led the team in both rush attempts and yards while averaging an efficient 6.6 yards per attempt. All of those marks are deceiving however, as Mitchell had only one carry at halftime and saw the majority of his work when the game was a blowout and the outcome hardly in question. He remains the insurance to Christian McCaffrey, but Mitchell's volume on a weekly basis will be hard to rely upon.
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Finds end zone in Week 11 loss
Mooney caught four of five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta. Mooney capped Chicago's first possession with a 16-yard touchdown catch. He got behind his defender deep downfield on the next drive, but Justin Fields overthrew the speedy wide receiver. Chicago went with a run-heavy approach the rest of the way, and Mooney actually finished with team-high totals in targets and catches. Fields hurt his non-throwing shoulder late in the game, but even if the starting quarterback plays in Week 12 against the Jets, Mooney will be tough to trust against standout rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.
