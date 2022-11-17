ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: City's decision to end leaf pickup ignores drain issues; Carl Lamb should apologize

By The Herald-Times
 5 days ago
Ending leaf pickup ignores needs of older neighborhoods

For those who haven’t heard, the city is eliminating the leaf pickup next year that has been the standard practice for as long as most of us can remember.

The simple volume of leaves in many west side and old neighborhoods makes mulching and mowing impractical to impossible. For those of us in this situation, the new plan makes us feel ignored and makes us feel that the city just wants to cut services while pretending it is acting solely to save the planet. There is total disregard for the old neighborhoods with mature trees and essentially urban forests.

This is a kind of less-than-full-honesty that makes me disappointed in our city government. Furthermore, the leaves from city-planted trees in the city-owned tree plots in our front yards that will not get picked up next year and will therefore lie in the streets clogging the storm drains.

Is the next move to fine homeowners and landlords who do not clean the city streets and city tree plots of leaves in front of the houses we live in?

Chris Sturbaum, Bloomington

Carl Lamb owes R-BB community an apology

I would like for Carl Lamb to apologize to the student body, staff, and veterans who were present at the Edgewood High School Veteran's Day Program on 11/11.

His keynote speech was a master class in what NOT to do when addressing the public: a platter of sour grapes, bad sportsmanship, bully politics, unfounded/unsupported claims, profanity, and propaganda.

Thank goodness the voters of Monroe County had enough sense to elect Emily Salzmann for judge. I have no idea what Ms. Salzmann's politics/demeanor are, but she is surely a more rational being than the angry, petty, and hapless individual I witnessed berating his audience.

I hope Mr. Lamb will learn from his horrendous behavior at a function that was supposed to honor and celebrate our country, not cause more divisiveness. He is certainly not fit to be in any position of power. Thank you for your time.

Claire Graham, Bloomington

