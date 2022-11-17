Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
If Rail Strike Begins, ‘I Think Every Union' Will Honor Picket Line, Says BLET President
BLET, one of the largest rail unions, voted to ratify the labor deal, but members will not cross the picket line of BRS, the Signalmen's Union, which can strike as of Dec. 5. "Our members will certainly honor the picket line of BRS," said BLET president Dennis Pierce in an interview with CNBC. "I think every union will."
NBC New York
Large Rail Union SMART-TD Votes to Reject Labor Deal as National Strike Moves Closer
Two of the largest rail unions diverged on labor deal votes Monday, with SMART-TD rejecting the deal and BLET voting for ratification. But BLET, the engineers' union, said it will honor the picket line with other unions that voted against the deal. BRS, the signalmen's union, can strike as soon...
NBC New York
UK Economy Is Lagging Substantially Behind Other Developed Nations, OECD Report Says
LONDON — U.K. growth has lagged the world's biggest economies since the Covid-19 pandemic and is substantially below the OECD average, according to a new report from the influential Paris-based group. U.K. gross domestic product has contracted by 0.4% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter...
NBC New York
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC New York
Biden Grants PG&E $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
The Biden administration on Monday said it's providing Pacific Gas & Electric Co. with a $1.1 billion grant to help the company prevent the closure of Diablo Canyon, California's last nuclear power plant. Diablo Canyon was originally scheduled to be decommissioned in two phases in 2024 and 2025, but state...
NBC New York
Goldman Cuts Oil Forecast on ‘Lack of Clarity' Over G-7 Russia Oil Price Cap, China Covid Outbreaks
Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast by $10 to $100 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing rising Covid concerns in China and lack of clarity over the Group of Seven nations' plan to cap Russian oil prices. China recorded recorded three Covid deaths over the weekend,...
U.S. Stocks Rise, Remain Unsteady Ahead of Thanksgiving
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday midday but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 11:37 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 258 points, or 0.8%, to 33.959 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 2.4% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 3%.Energy stocks moved higher along with a 1.5% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.2%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.77% from 3.84% late Monday.Markets in...
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
NBC New York
S&P 500 Futures Are Little Changed Ahead of More Retail Earnings Before the Thanksgiving Holiday
Stock futures opened slightly higher Sunday evening ahead of another batch of retail earnings to kick off a shortened week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The major averages each posted an up...
NBC New York
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of...
NBC New York
Chinese Real Estate Stocks Surged This Month. But Analyst Warns of ‘Weak Reality' Vs. High Expectations
BEIJING — China's real estate sector isn't yet poised for a quick recovery, despite a rally this month in stocks of major property developers. That's because recent support by Beijing don't directly resolve the main problem of falling home sales and prices, analysts say. Last week, property developer stocks...
NBC New York
Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX Owes Top 50 Creditors Over $3 Billion, New Filing Says
A list of FTX's top 50 unsecured creditors shows the largest lender of the bunch is owed more than $226 million. In total, the unsecured claims amount to $3.1 billion. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its creditors north of $3...
NBC New York
Grayscale Refuses to Share Proof of Reserves Due to ‘Security Concerns' as Shares Trade at a 45% Discount to Bitcoin
Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
NBC New York
Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses as China Covid Cases Rise; Asia Markets Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks and China saw a rise in Covid cases. The government reiterated its Covid-zero policy in a late afternoon press conference. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.16% in the final...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
NBC New York
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
Comments / 0