Maryland’s online sports betting is set to go live on November 23, 2022. Maryland’s sports betting launch will give users access to nearly a dozen sports betting apps to place wagers on. With so many betting app options available to users at launch, here are our best Maryland sports betting apps you should consider using and betting offers for each sportsbook that you can cash in on to get your sports betting started on the right foot.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO