ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy