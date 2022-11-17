Read full article on original website
Related
A Paul McCartney Song Got Its Name Because His Kids Used the Wrong Word for ‘Milk’
Paul McCartney discovered the distinct way his kids pronounced milk and he decided to write a song using this funny pronounciation
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
NME
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Tom Petty Said It ‘Hurt’ Him to Sing 1 Song With Stevie Nicks
Tom Petty planned to give a song he wrote to Stevie Nicks for her debut album. He said that singing it was painful.
Miley Cyrus made Jimmy Kimmel squirm with her exposed skin then explained why that's a problem
Most late-night talk show guests show up wearing more than just a rainbow sequin cape. But they're not Miley Cyrus. It wasn't just the sparkles that distracted Jimmy Kimmel when Miley stopped by his show on Aug. 26 ahead of her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Said She Spent Her Childhood Watching Her Dad Recover From The Beatles
The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul McCartney's daughter said she spent her childhood watching her father deal with the band's break up.
Why Ringo Starr Has Never Eaten Pizza
Ringo Starr was often sick as a child and discovered he had many allergies. Because of this, he hasn't had many classic foods.
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Ringo Starr Reportedly Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Former Home
Ringo Starr bought a home from John Lennon. When builders found some of Lennon's belongings, Starr told them to burn them.
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
George Harrison Said It Was Just a ‘Dirty Rumor’ He Attracted Girls by Being the ‘Quiet’ Beatle
Here's George Harrison's thoughts on his status as the 'quiet Beatle' and the rumors that his demeanor helped him attract girls.
The Secret Reason Jimmy Page’s Guitar on the First 5 Led Zeppelin Albums Is so Impressive
Jimmy Page’s guitar work on the early Led Zeppelin albums is even more impressive when you learn how he made it happen.
Pattie Boyd Called Marriage to George Harrison a ‘Ludicrous and Hateful Life’
According to George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, their life together was a "ludicrous and hateful one" because of his mood swings, drug use, and affairs.
Ultimate Classic Rock
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0