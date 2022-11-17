Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Expect Long TSA Lines at Airports This Week, Especially in Dallas DFW AirportMark HakeDallas, TX
Related
Bills 'Left Out in the Cold' By Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys & Giants?
It does seem like a pecking order of sorts is taking shape as Odell Beckham Jr. makes arrangements to grant free agency visits to the Cowboys and the Giants ... And what about the Bills?
Stephen Jones on a big Cowboys bounce back win, meeting with OBJ, Michael Gallup
The Cowboys got over the Green Bay loss in a big way by throttling the Vikings 40-3. Team EVP Stephen Jones joined K&C to talk about how the team was able to bounce back in a big way, if they are meeting with Odell Beckham Jr. soon, and more!
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Micah Parsons & Odell Beckham Jr. Review Cowboys (OBJ Future Employer?) Win at Vikings: 'Krazy'
Responding to Odell Beckham's "(Dallas) went krazy'' tweet as OBJ reviewed the win at Minnesota, recruiter Micah Parsons replied, "Come on (and sign with the Cowboys) then!''
Cowboys Signing OBJ Would Make Us Even More Scary!’ Says Team Leader
Can the Dallas Cowboys be more scary? Jayron Kearse believes signing Odell Beckham Jr. will do exactly that.
Players makes huge move against NFL owners
Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB? '10 More Years! Jerry Jones Says
“I think you saw vintage Dak,” said Jones after the game. “You saw the Dak that I hope I get to see for 10 more years, at least.”
Odell Beckham Jr. liked what he saw out of the Cowboys in 40-3 blowout win of 8-1 Vikings
If you’re a Cowboys fan, you must have liked what you saw out of the team today. And it appears that a particular free agent did, too. Read more here.
Cowboys 'Unequivocally' a Super Bowl Team, Jerry Jones Says
Does the 40-3 win prove anything about the Dallas Cowboys' chances of winning a Super Bowl?
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Legacy at Stake Deciding Between Cowboys and Giants
Regardless of which team he chooses, here’s why it’s worth getting sucked back into the hype surrounding his return.
Comments / 3